PFL Hosts Fourth Annual U.S. Client Summit: Big Sky: Big Ideas 2019

BOZEMAN, Mont., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PFL, a leading martech company that is pioneering the 'Tactile Marketing Automation' category, today announced it will host its exclusive 2019 Big Sky: Big Ideas Summit on July 16-18 in Bozeman, Montana. Now in its fourth year, the Summit brings together an elite group of marketing executives to advance the conversation around tactile marketing automation and sales enablement - and provide the strategies and the tools necessary to rise above the digital noise and make an impression.

"Marketing and sales leaders are under tremendous pressure to create experiences that are personal, differentiated – and rise above the digital clutter," said Daniel Gaugler, CMO of PFL. "The Big Sky: Big Ideas Summit will showcase how tactile marketing automation, when executed strategically, is the best way to engage customers and drive sales in today's digital marketing landscape. We know that attendees want to hear directly from marketers themselves, so we're excited to bring together a diverse group of leaders from various industries to share first-hand the impact of tactile marketing automation and help separate the hype from the ROI."

The informative and interactive Summit includes executive keynotes; panels; hands-on workshops; and real-world case studies on the best ways to accelerate tactile marketing success. Attendees will walk away with practical advice and concrete strategies they can implement immediately, as well as gain access to one-on-one time with PFL solution architects and marketing consultants who can help develop a customized action plan. The Summit offers many networking opportunities to share experiences, challenges and ultimately innovate together – all while experiencing the majestic beauty of Montana.

The Big Sky: Big Ideas 2019 Summit Agenda can be found here, and highlights include:

A keynote by Tim Washer , a 20-year marketing veteran from IBM, Cisco and Accenture who was also as an actor and writer for SNL, Conan O'Brien and The Late Show. Tim will explain how to capture attention, show empathy and use storytelling to engage audiences in content marketing. His keynote will be followed by a creative workshop designed to nurture creativity so attendees can generate tactile marketing ideas quickly.

, a 20-year marketing veteran from IBM, Cisco and Accenture who was also as an actor and writer for SNL, and The Late Show. Tim will explain how to capture attention, show empathy and use storytelling to engage audiences in content marketing. His keynote will be followed by a creative workshop designed to nurture creativity so attendees can generate tactile marketing ideas quickly. A session from President & CMO of Uberflip Randy Frisch on how to expand beyond initial customer acquisition to deliver greater personalization and memorable content experiences for ABM campaigns - at scale.

Hands on advice and insights from PFL clients including: Paycor on serving up relevant content across the buyer's journey; Spectrum on how to get the most out of your tactile marketing automation solution; and Take 5 Oil on personalizing communications across channels.

Executive presentations from PFL executives including CEO Andrew Field on the future of tactile marketing automation and CMO Daniel Gaugler on best practices for designing mail and packages that convey brand and deliver the right messages.

on the future of tactile marketing automation and CMO Daniel Gaugler on best practices for designing mail and packages that convey brand and deliver the right messages. Collaborative workshops led by PFL executive Jason Hanson on how to develop an analytics framework for tactile marketing automation, as well as create a program strategy and project plan designed to get tactile marketing campaigns up and running quickly.

The Big Sky: Big Ideas 2019 conference is proudly sponsored Oracle Marketing Cloud, Uberflip, SalesIntel and Couch & Associates.

About PFL

PFL is a leading provider of Tactile Marketing Automation solutions that help brands rise above the digital noise and be heard. With over 12,000 active customers, PFL provides sales enablement and marketing automation solutions, as well as printing, mailing and fulfillment services, to directly connect B2B and B2C organizations with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate productivity and drive business forward. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.pfl.com

Renee Newby for PFL

757.651.6554

SOURCE PFL

Related Links

http://www.pfl.com

