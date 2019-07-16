PFL Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate New Digital Production & Fulfillment Center

LIVINGSTON, Mont., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PFL, a leading martech company that is pioneering the 'Tactile Marketing Automation' category, announced it is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today for the opening of its new Digital Production and Fulfillment Center. The ribbon cutting marks the official opening of the expanded 101,000 square-foot facility, as well as the beginning of the company's fourth annual martech client summit that attracts digital marketing leaders from all over the country. The ceremony takes place at 10:30 am at PFL's headquarters in Livingston, Montana and includes a tour of the new facility as well as a keynote by PFL founder and CEO Andrew Field.

"What started as a small print shop in Livingston Montana has grown into one of the largest employers in Park County and the standalone leader in Tactile Marketing Automation," said Andrew Field, CEO of PFL. "We added 55,000 square feet and doubled the size of our print and digital fulfillment center in order to support our rapidly growing client base who rely on us to rise about the digital noise and be heard. This is an important milestone for PFL, and we are excited and proud to be sharing it with our clients, employees and community."

Today, thousands of marketing leaders across the globe use PFL to increase the overall effectiveness of their marketing investments by adding a physical component (sales kits, gifts, marketing collateral) or high-quality print materials to their marketing campaigns. PFL's martech solutions are fully integrated with the leading CRM and marketing automation platforms, allowing users to rapidly execute highly relevant, orchestrated marketing campaigns that deliver, on average, 5X greater returns than digital marketing alone. PFL manages all printing, storage and fulfillment in-house through its newly expanded facility, eliminating the need for clients to work with multiple vendors and ensuring a higher quality product at a better price point.

About PFL

PFL is a leading provider of Tactile Marketing Automation solutions that help brands rise above the digital noise and be heard. With over 12,000 active customers, PFL provides sales enablement and marketing automation solutions, as well as printing, mailing and fulfillment services, to directly connect B2B and B2C organizations with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate productivity and drive business forward. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.pfl.com

