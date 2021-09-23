PFL MMA Bolsters Executive Team With Global Sports And Entertainment Executive James Frewin Joining As SVP Of International

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, today announced sports and entertainment industry executive James Frewin will join the company as SVP, International. In his role, he will spearhead efforts to further expand the PFL brand and its athletes across the globe to the more than 550 million MMA fans.

Frewin brings more than 10 years of experience across sports and entertainment, including broadcast, distribution, digital, live events, and sponsorship on a global scale. Most recently he also served as Vice President and General Manager for Australia and New Zealand for WWE, and his responsibilities included P&L, driving both brand and revenue growth across all lines of business, media distribution, sponsorship sales and consumer product licensing.

"I'm excited and proud to join the Professional Fighters League and look to add to their innovative and forward-thinking philosophy," said Frewin. "The PFL has seen enormous growth and expansion. I look forward to furthering the brand's footprint internationally."

"James is an established leader with a depth of knowledge in the industry that will help PFL deliver MMA in unique ways to the more than 550 million fans around the world," said Professional Fighters League CEO, Peter Murray. "As we continue to expand our international footprint, it is essential to have proven executives such as James who brings a unique combination of skills and ambition to accelerate the evolution of our league."

The PFL is broadcasted globally in over 160 countries and its highly talented fighter roster features athletes representing more than 25 countries. PFL is dedicated to providing MMA fans with a captivating experience and has delivered tremendous growth, with an 87% gain in average audience in the 2021 Playoffs and a 39% increase in average audience for the 2021 season.

The PFL returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Wednesday, October 27 for the biggest night in MMA. The PFL World Championship will feature the final two fighters across all six divisions who will aim to become a world champion and earn the $1 million purse.

Professional Fighters League has quickly established itself as the No. 2 MMA company in the world. With the addition of world-class talent – from elite fighters to established business executives – and partnering with industry-leading brands such Anheuser-Busch InBev, Geico, DraftKings, Bose, CarParts.com, BetMGM, Air Force Reserve, US Marines, Acronis, Upper Deck and others, the PFL continues to accelerate its global expansion.

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)