PFL Names Erin Ortega Vice President of Finance

LIVINGSTON, Mont., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PFL, the pioneer and leader in Tactile Marketing Automation, today announced the promotion of Erin Ortega to Vice President of Finance. Ortega, who joined PFL in 2007, has been instrumental in supporting the company's growth as leading brands around the world turn to PFL's Tactile Marketing Automation to increase the overall effectiveness of their marketing investments.

Ortega most recently served as PFL's Controller, and in her new role as VP of Finance, she will be responsible for overseeing global financial strategy, analysis and reporting, as well optimizing processes and systems to support PFL's growing operations.

"Erin has a wealth of financial knowledge based on her past experience at Deloitte, as well as her proven success in running PFL's finances and budgeting for the past thirteen years," said Marne Reed, Chief Evangelist at PFL. "She is a clear leader who embodies PFL's culture and it's an honor to welcome her to the executive leadership team."

Ortega brings more than 15 years of financial and operational experience to her role at PFL. She has deep knowledge and a proven track record in successful planning and budgeting, as well as reporting and operations. Ortega began her career at Deloitte&Touche as an auditor and CPA, and then joined PFL in 2007 as a Senior Accountant. She was quickly promoted to Controller where she oversaw PFL's operating budgets, auditing and financial reporting. As the new VP of Finance, she will report directly to PFL's founder and CEO Andrew Field.

"Over the past decade, I've witnessed PFL grow from a martech innovator to the established leader in Tactile Marketing Automation," said Ortega. "Today, we work with more than 12,000 of the world's biggest brands to make multichannel marketing easy and more effective. I look forward to working alongside all of the PFL executives in guiding the company's financial operations as we continue our rapid growth trajectory."

About PFL

PFL is the leading provider of Tactile Marketing Automation solutions that help brands rise above the digital noise and be heard. With over 12,000 active customers, PFL provides sales enablement and marketing automation solutions, as well as printing, mailing and fulfillment services, to directly connect B2B and B2C organizations with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate productivity and drive business forward. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana, and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.pfl.com .

