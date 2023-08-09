PFL RE-SIGNS COMBAT SPORTS SUPERSTAR CLARESSA SHIELDS TO MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

Professional Fighters League (PFL)

09 Aug, 2023, 11:00 ET

The Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Three Division Boxing Champion Returns to the PFL

"The GWOAT" Sets Sights on PFL SmartCage Return in 2024

2023 PFL Playoff events will air on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ August 18 and 23

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, has announced two-time Olympic gold medalist and three division boxing champion Claressa Shields will return to the PFL SmartCage with a multi-year agreement. Shields is regarded as one of the top combat sport athletes in the world.

Photo provided by Professional Fighters League
Shields began her MMA training in 2020 under the tutelage of Roberto Alencar. The PFL continues to bolster their roster with some of the biggest names in combat sports including Francis Ngannou, Jake Paul, Shane Burgos, Cedric Doumbe and Amanda Serrano.

"It is a privilege to announce the PFL has re-signed the most dominant women's boxer in the world, Claressa Shields, to a new multi-year agreement," said Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League. "Claressa and the PFL share a fighter first, merit-based value system and take on the world attitude. We are proud to welcome "The GWOAT" back to the PFL and the sport of MMA."

"I am excited to return to a fighter-first organization, and I can't wait to return to The PFL SmartCage," said Claressa Shields. "My goal remains unchanged; I will be the first athlete to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously. I have grown so much since my first MMA fight and cannot wait to put my skills on display."

Shields is looking to make her PFL SmartCage return in 2024.

The 2023 PFL Playoffs continue live from The Theater at MSG in New York City on August 18 and 23, airing on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a "win and advance" meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league.  PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship.  The our global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs live in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, Stan Sport, Viacom18, RMC Sport, Globo, Star Times, FPT, CSM, DirectTV, ITV, and MBC.  PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)

SOURCE Professional Fighters League (PFL)

