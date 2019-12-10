PFL's New CMO Nick Runyon accepted into Forbes Communications Council

LIVINGSTON, Mont., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PFL, the innovator and market leader in Tactile Marketing Automation, today announced that CMO Nick Runyon has been accepted into Forbes Communications Council, an invitation-only community for executives in communications, marketing, and public relations.

Nick Runyon was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Nick into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Communications Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Nick has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Nick will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Nick will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

"With all the B2B marketing noise happening today, marketers of the future are making a fundamental shift from selling software or services to creating remarkable brand moments that stand out," said Nick Runyon, CMO of PFL. "The Forbes marketing council is at the forefront of this evolution, and I look forward to sharing and learning from the community so we can advance the industry and grow as marketers together."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Communications Council, visit forbescommcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About PFL

PFL is the leading provider of Tactile Marketing Automation solutions that help brands rise above the digital noise and be heard. With over 12,000 active customers, PFL provides sales enablement and marketing automation solutions, as well as printing, mailing and fulfillment services, to directly connect B2B and B2C organizations with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate productivity and drive business forward. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.pfl.com .

