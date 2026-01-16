Pflugerville, Get Ready. Tumble 22 Opens January 31, 2026

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tumble 22, the Austin-born Texas Chicken Joint known for cold beer, hot chicken, and cheap, stiff drinks, officially opens its Pflugerville location on January 31, 2026. The team is excited to welcome the community and begin serving guests at its newest Central Texas spot.

The O.G.

Located at 18725 FM 685, Ste. 100 in Pflugerville, across the street from Target and right near Costco, the restaurant will serve the O.G. chicken sandwich that helped make Tumble 22 famous, along with hot chicken plates, fresh salads, sides, homemade pies, and a full bar with cocktails, mocktails, and beer.

To celebrate the grand opening, Tumble 22 will host a community kickoff event on January 31, with doors opening at 11am. The first 50 guests in line that morning will receive free O.G. sandwiches for a year, one sandwich each month at no cost. Guests can also expect giveaways, ice-cold drinks, and everything that makes the Tumble 22 experience what it is, made fresh every day and served with the kind of hospitality Pflugerville deserves.

"We are thrilled to finally bring Tumble 22 to Pflugerville," said Mike Stockton, managing partner of the new Pflugerville location. "This community has been on our radar for a long time, and the timing could not be better. We believe in great food made fresh, a place where people feel welcome, and a little Texas personality in every bite. We cannot wait to open the doors and show Pflugerville what Tumble 22 is all about."

Pflugerville becomes the newest member of the Tumble 22 family, joining our established Austin area locations in Cedar Park, Round Rock, Burnet Road, and Lake Austin, as well as our other Texas restaurants in Houston and San Marcos.

Grand Opening

January 31, 2026

18725 FM 685, Ste. 100

Pflugerville, TX

About Tumble 22

What began as a humble food trailer in Austin has grown into a Texas staple, now expanding to its 9th location with the opening in Pflugerville. Tumble 22 serves crispy, spicy, Texas-style chicken with cold beer, stiff drinks, and house-made sides, all cooked fresh every day and served with a smile. Guests can dine in, carry out, or order delivery. The mission is simple, be the best damn chicken in Texas and create a place where everyone feels at home.

