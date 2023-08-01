PFP Cybersecurity, Inventor of SigLytics, Announces New Advisor Jon Darby, Former Executive at NSA

News provided by

PFP Cybersecurity

01 Aug, 2023, 11:35 ET

Jon Darby brings his extensive expertise in national security, intelligence operations, and cybersecurity to usher the company in a new direction.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PFP Cybersecurity, the inventor of SigLytics, is thrilled to welcome Jon Darby as an advisor, bringing decades of intelligence and cybersecurity expertise. With nearly 39 years of distinguished experience in the U.S. Intelligence Community, Mr. Darby's extensive knowledge will guide the company in a new direction.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Darby held several senior leadership roles within the National Security Agency (NSA)/Central Security Service (CSS), including over four years as the NSA/CSS Director of Operations (DO). In this capacity, he oversaw all aspects of NSA's signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations, including collection, code-breaking, analysis, and production. Before that, Jon Darby led critical missions in Counterterrorism, Cybersecurity Operations, and global SIGINT analysis at the NSA.

Aside from advising at PFP Cybersecurity, Jon Darby also serves on the boards of ManTech and Intelligent Artifacts and is a Strategic Advisor for Blu Venture Investors Cyber Advisory Board. Additionally, he holds senior positions at Donovan Capital Group and Beacon Global Strategies, showcasing exceptional leadership in managing large budgets and driving advanced technology development, as well as overseeing global personnel supporting various operations in military, diplomatic, cybersecurity, and law enforcement domains.

In his new role, Jon Darby will also be accompanied by additional, new advisory board members: LtGen Robert M. Walsh, a retired Marine Corps officer with expertise in cybersecurity and consulting, Rear Admiral David Simpson, CEO at Pelorus Consulting and influential figure in National Defense and Homeland Security policy, Henry (Hank) Kenchington, with 25+ years of experience leading strategic technology management and innovation at DoE, and Rick Gordon, an expert in security technology, business strategy, and early-stage ventures. Together, they will provide invaluable expertise, complementing the existing advisory team of PFP Cybersecurity.

Exciting news accompanies this announcement, with the launch of SigLytics analytics platform by PFP Cybersecurity. SigLytics ensures the integrity and security of all electronics, providing advanced capabilities for supply chain management, continuous monitoring, prevention, and resilience.

About PFP Cybersecurity
PFP Cybersecurity is a leading company dedicated to protecting organizations' critical assets in an interconnected world, offering comprehensive services and technology solutions to mitigate risks and strengthen device resilience. For more information, please email [email protected].

SOURCE PFP Cybersecurity

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.