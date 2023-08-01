PFP Cybersecurity, Inventor of SigLytics, Announces New Advisor Jon Darby, Former Executive at NSA

Jon Darby brings his extensive expertise in national security, intelligence operations, and cybersecurity to usher the company in a new direction.

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PFP Cybersecurity, the inventor of SigLytics, is thrilled to welcome Jon Darby as an advisor, bringing decades of intelligence and cybersecurity expertise. With nearly 39 years of distinguished experience in the U.S. Intelligence Community, Mr. Darby's extensive knowledge will guide the company in a new direction.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Darby held several senior leadership roles within the National Security Agency (NSA)/Central Security Service (CSS), including over four years as the NSA/CSS Director of Operations (DO). In this capacity, he oversaw all aspects of NSA's signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations, including collection, code-breaking, analysis, and production. Before that, Jon Darby led critical missions in Counterterrorism, Cybersecurity Operations, and global SIGINT analysis at the NSA.

Aside from advising at PFP Cybersecurity, Jon Darby also serves on the boards of ManTech and Intelligent Artifacts and is a Strategic Advisor for Blu Venture Investors Cyber Advisory Board. Additionally, he holds senior positions at Donovan Capital Group and Beacon Global Strategies, showcasing exceptional leadership in managing large budgets and driving advanced technology development, as well as overseeing global personnel supporting various operations in military, diplomatic, cybersecurity, and law enforcement domains.

In his new role, Jon Darby will also be accompanied by additional, new advisory board members: LtGen Robert M. Walsh, a retired Marine Corps officer with expertise in cybersecurity and consulting, Rear Admiral David Simpson, CEO at Pelorus Consulting and influential figure in National Defense and Homeland Security policy, Henry (Hank) Kenchington, with 25+ years of experience leading strategic technology management and innovation at DoE, and Rick Gordon, an expert in security technology, business strategy, and early-stage ventures. Together, they will provide invaluable expertise, complementing the existing advisory team of PFP Cybersecurity.

Exciting news accompanies this announcement, with the launch of SigLytics analytics platform by PFP Cybersecurity. SigLytics ensures the integrity and security of all electronics, providing advanced capabilities for supply chain management, continuous monitoring, prevention, and resilience.

