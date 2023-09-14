PFT unveils Ad Break Automation powered by CLEAR® AI at IBC 2023

News provided by

Prime Focus Technologies

14 Sep, 2023, 02:37 ET

Transforming revenue generation across FAST, AVOD, and Linear TV Platforms

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a leading creator of AI technology solutions for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, is proud to announce the launch of Ad Break Automation, powered by CLEAR® AI at IBC 2023. This significant advancement is poised to generate revenue for content on Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST), Ad-Supported Video on Demand (AVOD), and Linear TV platforms.

The Ad Break Automation feature enables content owners to automatically identify the best spots for ad placement according to the specific policies of FAST and AVOD platforms. It gives keywords within the content between ad markers to facilitate contextual ad placement. Content owners can now avoid the cumbersome manual placement of ads for each platform. Overlay ads, including banners, lower thirds, and L-bands, can be intelligently placed with the content. This creates an additional revenue stream for content owners. The Ad Break Automation user interface lets you set rules for each destination, and you can conveniently review and edit them when necessary.

"With the exponential growth anticipated in FAST revenues—predicted to triple and exceed $18 billion by 2028, as per Digital TV Research—there's no better time to transform your monetization approach," said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President of Product Management at PFT. "No more cumbersome and counterintuitive spreadsheets for ad break management; bring automation within advertising workflows, deliver contextual advertisements, and supercharge your top line with CLEAR® AI."

Utilize CLEAR® AI to:

  • Harness the power of multi-modal AI analysis and Machine Wisdom technology to discover scenes, segments, and in-content metadata.
  • Automatically identify the best potential ad break opportunities within your content, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
  • Efficiently manage your content distribution by accessing predefined ad break policies tailored for various FAST/AVOD platforms and automatically exporting ad break markers that align with platform requirements.
  • Empower users to preview the potential breaks, AI-recommended ad overlays, and contextual metadata through an intuitive user interface.

Join us at IBC 2023 for a demo of Ad Break Automation. To arrange a meeting with us, click here. We are at stand Hall 3, C23.

PFT has recently secured its third distinctive non-adjacent US Patent for AI-enabled Scene Detection, with four more AI patents pending grant.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR® and CLEAR® AI. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

Press Contact:

T Shobhana
Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing
Prime Focus Technologies
Los Angeles, CA
[email protected] 

SOURCE Prime Focus Technologies

Also from this source

IMAX® and Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) expand strategic relationship into the streaming ecosystem

Prime Focus Technologies will showcase vendor-agnostic CLEAR® AI Platform for unparalleled speed and flexibility at IBC 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.