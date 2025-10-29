PFX Group Unites as One Company at 2025 AAPEX, Launches "The Future Runs on Prestone" Campaign and Breakthrough New Products

Market Research Meets Decades of Expertise to Engage the Next Generation of Mobility.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly unified PFX Group™ (inclusive of Recochem, Prestone and Kost USA) will make its first official appearance under its new identity at the 2025 Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) next week in Las Vegas. The debut marks a major milestone for the company following its transformation earlier this year, bringing together a portfolio of trusted brands under one global platform. PFX Group will showcase its category leadership and innovations at Booth #A1450.

Prestone, one of the most recognized and trusted names in automotive fluids, launches its new brand platform, The Future Runs on Prestone.

With iconic brands including Prestone®, Adam's Polishes®, HD Expert®, Holts®, Diggers®, POR-15®, and more, PFX Group's presence underscores its evolution from a legacy fluids manufacturer to a forward-looking mobility partner serving today's rapidly changing automotive industry based on deep customer and consumer understanding. The company's AAPEX exhibit will highlight how its global expertise in R&D, consumer preferences, thermal management and packaging design positions it to meet both current and future industry needs.

Prestone Launches a New "The Future Runs on Prestone" Campaign

The campaign celebrates Prestone's nearly 100-year heritage of being a category leader while signaling a bold new chapter: assertively leveraging technology and decades of leadership to support the transition toward high-performance, sustainable mobility for future generations.

Developed in partnership with Publicis, one of world's leading creative agencies, the campaign is rooted in consumer insights and supported by market research that identify key growth areas, especially among Gen Z and Millennial car owners who show strong movement toward do-it-yourself (DIY) maintenance. These findings have informed Prestone's development of reliable, high-performance products that take the guesswork out of maintenance tasks like topping off coolant, while meeting evolving consumer values – from sustainability and convenience to trust and performance.

"Prestone created the coolant category and has set the benchmark for automotive fluid quality, protection and reliability for nearly a century," said Jason Colwell, CEO, PFX Group. "Driven by consumer insights, our innovations and digital campaign focus on safety, engine protection, and sustainability."

New Products Reflect the Future of Automotive Fluids

Under the Future Runs on Prestone banner, the brand will showcase several new products designed to meet evolving market and consumer demands. Each innovation was designed with aftermarket adoption in mind, from simplifying shelf management to meeting the evolving needs of DIY and professional customers:

OEM by Prestone Premium Original Antifreeze + Coolant – A premium-grade formulation specifically engineered to deliver the performance requirements of each make and for all years of leading vehicle brands, including Ford ® , Chevrolet ® , BMW ® , and Toyota ® . Offering extended-life protection against rust, corrosion, and pitting for all coolant system metals, including aluminum, the new line offers consumers dealership-level quality and confidence for at-home maintenance. OEM by Prestone is a stand-alone brand that benefits from the trust and confidence consumers have in Prestone.





These products reflect Prestone's commitment to informed innovation for next-generation mobility, with design and formulation decisions grounded in research and development, consumer market research, and retail experience analysis.

CEO Interviews and Key Activities

PFX Group CEO Jason Colwell will be available for interviews at select times at the company's AAPEX booth. Other company experts will also be available for onsite media interviews throughout the show to discuss the company's unified identity, product roadmap, market insights and vision for the ever-evolving future of mobility.

In addition, Tom Corrigan, PhD and Director of EV Technology for Prestone, will be presenting Hot Trends in EV Thermal Management on Wednesday, November 5th at 1:15 pm on the EV Stage – AS1450.

The PFX Group booth will also feature special brand focus times for Prestone® and OEM by Prestone for general attendees and media, featuring exclusive giveaways, refreshments and retail insights during both Tuesday morning (8am – noon) and Wednesday afternoon (11:30 am – 3:30 pm).

