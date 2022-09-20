P&G and ENGIE Collaborate on New Renewable Energy Project in Hill County, Texas

The 200MW Sun Valley Solar agreement will represent power equivalent to the annual electricity needs of more than 50,000 U.S. homes and support the local agricultural eco-system.

CINCINNATI and HOUSTON, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procter and Gamble (P&G) and ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced today a 200 MW Power Purchase Agreement from ENGIE's Sun Valley Solar project located in Hill County, Texas, 65 miles southwest of Dallas.

This solar energy agreement is the largest for P&G globally. Once production commences at Sun Valley later this year, it will supply P&G with more than 530,000 MWh of renewable power annually. For comparison, that is enough renewable electricity to power 1 in every 3 residences in P&G's home city of Cincinnati, OH.

The agreement with ENGIE North America, a subsidiary of ENGIE S.A., a global leader in the transition to renewable energy, is part of P&G's comprehensive plan to accelerate action toward net-zero GHG emissions by 2040. The agreement is expected to displace the equivalent of more than 367,000 metric tons of CO2-equivalent from the electricity grid each year.

"Partnering on new renewable power projects brings long-term, zero emissions renewable electricity on-line and is an important strategy to help us achieve our goal of purchasing 100% renewable electricity." said Jack McAneny, P&G Vice President Global Sustainability. "We are excited to work with ENGIE on projects like Sun Valley that progress our strategy and provide benefits to the local community."

The Sun Valley Solar project is part of ENGIE's more than 5 GW of wind, solar and storage in operation or construction across North America. The 250 MW project will become a long-term contributor to the 36,000 residents of the Hill County community. The project is expected to generate tax revenues of around $8 million to support county services and an additional $18 million in revenues to the Abbot School district, supporting teachers and educational infrastructure over the life of the project.

"We are very much in the 'era of renewables' and the clear targets set by P&G reflect the acceleration of that trend - we are honored to build on our long-standing relationship with them," said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. "These are long-term projects that will not only produce renewable power, but provide jobs, tax revenues and economic growth, and we are privileged that the Hill County community is part of this journey. We have activities in more than 100 counties across the U.S. and Canada - the energy transition is really one that will be powered by communities across the continent."

As part of the development, a portion the project will be planted with locally appropriate vegetation that supports pollinators, such as butterflies and bees that are critical to the longer-term sustainability of wider agricultural eco-system.

Once in operation, up to 1500 head of sheep will also graze the site, providing natural vegetation management around and under the solar installation.

'Both P&G and ENGIE North America brought a vision to this project that strategically considered how to weave multiple benefits into the renewable energy platform of the project. Pollinator health and habitat benefits are one of those multiple benefits that will help deliver on the overall sustainability goals and mission of both companies.'

- Peter Berthelsen, President Conservation Blueprint

Construction is underway at Sun Valley, creating 300-400 temporary jobs, while up to six new permanent roles will support local operations over the life of the project.

