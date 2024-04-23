P&G Brands Help This Year's Prospects Be Ready for Anything Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

Trusted P&G brands like Bounty®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Old Spice® and Tide® will be showcased in Detroit at the first P&G Draft House presented by Meijer so prospects have the essentials they need to be Ready For Anything following their NFL introductions

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As National Football League (NFL) prospects look forward to seeing their dreams realized this NFL Draft, they must also be ready for many changes in their lives the moment their names are called. New teams await, along with new cities, new teammates and new routines. Ahead of this year's NFL Draft in Detroit, Procter & Gamble (P&G) and family-operated retailer Meijer are teaming up to provide players with essentials from trusted P&G brands Bounty, Gillette, Head & Shoulders, Old Spice and Tide to ensure the prospects will be Ready For Anything as they embark on their next chapter.

Whether it's GilletteLabs to provide a fresh shave that will have them feeling confident on Draft night, Bounty to help defend against messes in their new home, or Tide to tackle any pile of laundry that builds up from practices and workouts, P&G and Meijer will be making sure these prospects have what they need to be Ready For Anything.

P&G Draft House presented by Meijer providing players with essentials from P&G brands to help them be Ready For Anything Post this

"We couldn't be more excited to support this year's prospects as they get ready to meet new teammates and make a new city their home following the 2024 NFL Draft," said Janet Fletcher, Senior Director of Sports Marketing at P&G. "At the first P&G Draft House presented by Meijer, our brands will help these players prepare for an exciting new chapter."

In the leadup to Draft week, P&G visited the homes of Michael Hall Jr. (DL, Ohio State) and Kris Jenkins Jr. (DL, Michigan), where both players were provided with household essentials like GilletteLabs and Bounty to help them get ready for their new homes. The day prior to the first round of the NFL Draft, Joe Alt (OL, Notre Dame), Brian Thomas Jr. (WR, LSU) and Dallas Turner (LB, Alabama) will be among the players in Detroit visiting the P&G Draft House presented by Meijer, where brands such as Old Spice and Tide will be on hand to help prospects look and feel their best as they prepare for the moment when they're officially introduced as NFL players.

"It's been a long journey filled with a lot of hard work to get to this point, and it's a blessing to know that the NFL Draft is the start of another exciting chapter," Joe Alt said. "I'm not exactly sure what my future holds, but with P&G brands from Meijer, I'm Ready For Anything."

To celebrate the 2024 NFL Draft, Meijer shoppers can use mPerks to save $15 on purchases of $50 or more on P&G products like Bounty, Gillette, Tide and more from April 14 through April 27.

"We are thrilled to welcome this year's NFL Draft to Detroit and help bring communities together to embrace all this incredible city has to offer," said Derek Steele, Group Vice President of Customer Strategy & Marketing at Meijer. "Together with P&G, which has been a staple of this event going back several years thanks to its nearly two-decade partnership with the league, we remain committed to being the one-stop shop that will help these incoming rookies be Ready For Anything as they make their transition to the NFL."

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news .

Media Contacts

Holden Hill, Taylor

[email protected]

Victoria Schooler, P&G

[email protected]

SOURCE Procter & Gamble