P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced it has been recognized as a 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The award recognizes selected products in P&G's Home Made Simple™ product portfolio for outstanding achievement in the design, manufacture, selection and use of its dish, fabric and surface cleaning products developed in accordance with EPA Safer Choice criteria.

"Today's consumers demand high-quality products that are safe for their families and the environment," said Shailesh Jejurikar, CEO of P&G Fabric & Home Care. "We are honored to be recognized as an EPA Safer Choice Partner, providing consumers with irresistibly superior household cleaning products that are safe and deliver the cleaning consumers expect from P&G's trusted and well-known brands."

In 2018, P&G began close collaboration with the EPA Safer Choice team to ensure all Home Made Simple formula ingredient selections and packaging designs met the criteria of the Safer Choice Standard.

To qualify for the Safer Choice label, a product must meet EPA's Safer Choice Standard, which includes stringent human and environmental health criteria. The Safer Choice program currently partners with about 500 formulator-manufacturer partners who make more than 2,000 Safer Choice-certified products for both retail and institutional customers.

Designed with over 15 years of consumer research, the Home Made Simple portfolio has been crafted specially for consumers seeking a more natural approach to everyday household cleaning. All the bottles are 100% recyclable and the laundry detergent bottles are made from 25% or more post-consumer recycled plastic.

Blended with plant-based ingredients that are effective, the Home Made Simple product line has everything you need to get the job done and nothing that you don't. The laundry detergent has been formulated to fights stains, even in cold water, yet is gentle on skin. Free of gluten, parabens, phthalates, phosphates and dyes, the collection gently cleans for homes and is available in three refreshing scents: Rosemary, Lavender and Lemon.

More information on the 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners can be found at www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards.

For more information about the Home Made Simple collection, visit www.homemadesimple.com

About Home Made Simple

Home Made Simple got its start 15 years ago with the mission of helping families create homes they love to live in. Home Made Simple was first invited into the homes of consumers through an email newsletter filled with DIY tips and recipes and then through TV with the series, Home Made Simple on OWN. Home Made Simple further expanded in 2019 and crafted a line of naturally inspired cleaning products, blended with plant-based ingredients that get the job done. More information can be found by visiting www.homemadesimple.com.

About P&G

The Procter & Gamble Company serves nearly five billion people around the world with its brands. The Company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.

Media Contact

Will Hennessey

Account Executive, FINN Partners

PG@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Procter & Gamble

Related Links

https://www.pg.com

