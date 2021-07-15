P&G Ventures Announces Winner of Fifth Innovation Challenge

CINCINNATI, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Ventures is excited to announce the winner of the fifth Innovation Challenge is NanoSpun Technologies represented by Founder and CEO Ohad Bendror (Bendas). NanoSpun, which develops and produces disruptive, first-of-its-kind, live-active biological tissues for skincare, medical and industrial applications, will receive $10,000 and the opportunity to continue developing their product and brand under the guidance of P&G Ventures.

"NanoSpun is honored to be selected as the winner of P&G Ventures' Innovation Challenge," said Bendror (Bendas). "I'm grateful for the opportunity to present our innovation alongside other passionate and inspiring entrepreneurs, and to receive support from P&G – a company that has played a key role in the development of so many successful brands. Recognition from P&G and the support and opportunity to work with P&G Ventures is invaluable, and we are excited to build a relationship with them."

All of the competition's finalists will be joining alumni from past Innovation Challenges in P&G Ventures' Alumni Group. This assembly of entrepreneurs will continue to receive training, support and resources from P&G Ventures, as well as the opportunity to network amongst some of the most promising CPG startups across a variety of sectors. In addition to NanoSpun Technologies, the latest cohort of new additions include these finalists:

One Skin , based in San Francisco, CA and represented by Co-Founder Juliana Carvalho , is the first topical supplement designed to extend your skin's lifespan on a molecular level, improving skin health and strength, and providing users with youthful skin for longer.

, based in Yardley, PA and represented by CEO & President David Dill , created Nocturol™ – a pill designed to provide 8 hours of protection for those who suffer from frequent bathroom trips overnight.

Finalists had the opportunity to pitch their startups to a panel of expert judges, including Alex Betancourt , Vice President of P&G Ventures, Anu Duggal , Founding Partner of Female Founders Fund, Mike Jensen , Senior Vice President of Research & Development at P&G Ventures, and Michael Olmstead , Chief Revenue Officer of Plug and Play. Pitches were followed by a Q&A session, where judges got a closer look into the visions, goals and passions of these entrepreneurs.

"These Innovation Challenges have become a key way for P&G Ventures to connect with early-stage brands, businesses and startups in the fast-moving consumer goods space," said Betancourt. "P&G is committed to improving the lives of our customers, and at P&G Ventures we partner with startups who share that mission. We congratulate NanoSpun for winning our latest challenge, and we applaud all the finalists on their efforts. We can't wait to see where you go with your innovations."

The entire Innovation Challenge is available to view here . P&G Ventures is always looking for the next billion-dollar brand, and Innovation Challenges are just one of the ways they connect with innovators. Follow P&G Ventures on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay informed on how they are connecting with entrepreneurs all year long.

