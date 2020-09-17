P&G VP Brian Williams Appointed To INROADS National Board

"Brian offers an incredible perspective to the INROADS National Board of Directors because he is a proud INROADS alumnus," said Forest T. Harper Jr., INROADS president and CEO. "With his experience as an INROADS intern and his thoughtful leadership throughout his career, we are certain that his impact on our organization will be experienced by this generation of students and many more to come."

For 50 years, INROADS has delivered innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. It is the largest national nonprofit dedicated to training and developing underserved talent with offices across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I truly understand the benefits of INROADS and how the programs they offer to diverse youth can change the course of a person's life," said Williams. "I am completely honored to be a part of the INROADS National Board of Directors to provide breakthrough strategies to help shape the next generation of leaders."

With an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in 2000 and an MBA in 2001, Williams worked as a summer INROADS intern at P&G from 1996 to 2000. Following his graduation, Williams began working as an account manager at the organization. His career has grown over the years in various leadership roles at P&G, including U.S. National Category Sales Manager for Skin & Personal Care and P&G Costco Canada Team Leader. During his career, he developed and executed plans in sales delivering consecutive, breakthrough results. In his current role as the Sam's Club Team Leader, Williams had an outstanding year, in which his organization earned the designation as the "Top Team in the U.S." for Fiscal Year 19/20.

In the community, Williams serves on the board of Arkansas Athletes Outreach, a youth development organization whose mission is to build champions for life through the transformational power of sports. He is also the leader of the P&G African American diversity team in NW Arkansas. This team was awarded the 2019 P&G Global Diversity Award.

He will serve on the INROADS National Board of Directors for a three-year board term, working with the board member team to advance the organization's mission.

For more information about INROADS, its programs and how to become connected to the nonprofit, visit INROADS.org.

About INROADS

INROADS was founded more than 50 years ago. Inspired by the famed I Have a Dream speech, Frank Carr founded INROADS to remove career barriers to corporate opportunities for people of color. Today, INROADS is credited with establishing the Black middle class. With more than 30,000 alumni, INROADS is the largest nonprofit organization committed to leadership and career development for underserved and underrepresented talent in the world. INROADS has placed students in more than 154,000 paid internships throughout its history, and graduated more than 30,000 alumni into full-time professional and leadership positions with more than 1,000 corporate partners. Currently, INROADS serves 800-1,300 interns and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

SOURCE INROADS Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inroads.org

