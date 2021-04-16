PGA Coaching Live presented by Cadillac to Debut at 2021 PGA Championship on PGA.com and ESPN+

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, golf fans will get a special inside look at the way PGA Coaches drive success on and off the course through "PGA Coaching Live presented by Cadillac," streaming on PGA.com and ESPN+.

Airing May 18-21, and hosted by PGA Professional Steve Scott, Melanie Collins and Scott Walker, PGA Coaching Live will feature the talents of PGA Members and help connect consumers to one of the nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals near them through PGA.com/Coach.

Defending PGA Champion Collin Morikawa on the debut of PGA Coaching Live.

The content will focus on PGA Coaches who are the driving force behind the world's best players, as well as those at the grassroots level. National Award-winning PGA Members Mark Blackburn, Joanna Coe, Joe Hallett and Rich Jones, along with Defending Champion Collin Morikawa's PGA coach Rick Sessinghaus, will guide golfers on everything from basic techniques to advanced playing tips in this first-of-its-kind digital programming.

"PGA Professionals are the best coaches in the game," said PGA President Jim Richerson. "It's exciting to be able to showcase how PGA Coaches help golfers improve, no matter where they are on their golf journey, across all ability levels. These expert PGA Coaches know what the players in the PGA Championship are focusing on, as well as what recreational golfers can do to enjoy their own golf experience. We believe this programming will inspire viewers to connect with their own PGA Professional as the best way to increase their enjoyment of the game."

"We are proud to present the launch of PGA Coaching Live," said Cadillac Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Grady. "Cadillac is working closely with 2020 PGA Champion Collin Morikawa to create an unique and engaging experience on PGA.com and ESPN+. At Cadillac, we're inspired by individuals who strive to raise the bar, and through PGA Coaching Live, golf enthusiasts will be able to improve their game by learning from some of the best coaches and players in the world."

PGA Coaching Live will stream live for four hours Tuesday-Friday from the player's driving range and look at all aspects of an athlete's development. Interviews and coaching demonstrations will put the focus on the value of a coach, driving consumers to discover more on PGA.com/Coach.

"On the grandest display, the best players in the world need a PGA Coach by their side," said 2019 Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year Joanna Coe, PGA Director of Instruction at Baltimore Country Club. "It starts at a young age where you need to have that trust and communication and continues throughout your golf journey. I'm excited to be a part of PGA Coaching Live."

"PGA Coaching Live is an opportunity for golfers to get access to the best coaches in the world," said 2020 PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year Mark Blackburn, PGA Director of Instruction at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. "The world's best players have a PGA Coach, and you should, too. This is a great chance to see what the coaches say to the players, and learn what the great players do."

Additionally, the PGA of America and Cadillac have partnered with Morikawa to create a customized, video-on-demand digital content series. The 2020 PGA Champion shares his unique approach to The Ocean Course through a variety of coaching tips designed to appeal to a major championship audience. Throughout the segment, Morikawa reflects on what it means to continually raise the bar and "Never Stop Arriving." The videos will be available on PGA.com and the PGA's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter channels.

PGA Coaching Live Schedule*

PGA.com and ESPN+

(All Times ET)

Tuesday, May 18

Wednesday, May 19

8 a.m.-9 a.m.

11 a.m.-noon

2 p.m.-3 p.m.

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20

Friday, May 21

7 a.m.-9 a.m.

Noon-2 p.m.

*A live range feed will be presented between each segment

