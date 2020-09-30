PGA of America and Supreme Golf Announce New Tee Time Booking Marketplace

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America and Supreme Golf, a leading tee time marketplace and golf course software company, have entered into a multiyear relationship to launch a new tee time booking marketplace: PGA Tee Times. The marketplace is slated to launch in early 2021 and will be available on PGA.com, SupremeGolf.com and their respective mobile apps. This relationship gives golf course owners and PGA Professionals a new option for managing their tee sheets and inventory, and provides golfers the benefit of knowing they are getting the best rates available directly from the course.

PGA Tee Times will be developed on Supreme Golf's state-of-the-art GolfBook technology platform that connects directly to a golf course's tee sheet. This marketplace will be open to all tee sheet providers. Supreme Golf is waiving all tee sheet integration fees to ensure all golf courses have the ability to list their tee times for sale on PGA Tee Times through their existing tee sheet provider. In addition, the PGA of America will use its media assets to promote the PGA Tee Times marketplace. The fundamentals of this marketplace are based on the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA) guidelines for online distribution of tee time reservations that were issued in 2015 and endorsed by the PGA of America.

"Our relationship with Supreme Golf will provide important new options to golf courses looking to sell tee time inventory, while also making it easier for people to get out and play," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "We have worked closely with the Supreme Golf team to ensure we have created the right business and technical solution for our PGA Member courses—and for the golf industry. We also consulted with our Members, so we could choose a solution that's a win for PGA Professionals, their facilities and their customers. Choice and course-based tee time inventory and rate management are important for a new tee time marketplace to be successful, and PGA Tee Times provides the solution for operators of all sizes."

"We are delighted with our new relationship with the PGA of America on a new tee time booking site designed to provide new options for golf course owners and a new destination for golfers," said Supreme Golf's Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Wride. "A key component for both the PGA of America and Supreme Golf is our ability to create a marketplace where every golf course in America is welcome, without having to change their tee sheet software to participate. Supreme Golf will provide PGA Member Courses several new features. This starts with the best available fees for services across our entire product offering."

All inventory in the PGA marketplace will be structured under a commission relationship, and the cost for all courses will be at the best rate available on the Supreme Golf network. Cutting-edge marketing options are among the tools provided. In addition, all PGA Member courses will have complimentary access to Supreme Golf's revenue management team, to help golf course owners maximize revenue.

The consumer launch of PGA Tee Times is planned to debut in 2021. For more information, visit teetimes.pga.com .

