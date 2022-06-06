PGA of America Named a Global Partner of Women's Golf Day

Opportunities for golfers to connect with a PGA Coach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America was named a global partner of Women's Golf Day (WGD), as part of the Association's ongoing commitment to Inclusion and Diversity.

The PGA of America will be highlighted as a resource of WomensGolfDay.com, provide access for individuals to use on online directory to find a PGA Coach, and learn more about ways to engage with PGA Jr. League.

"The Women's Golf Day movement is more than just a one-day event— it's a celebration of girls and women playing golf, as they learn new skills and develop a lifelong love for the game," said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. "We are focused on growing the game, while also serving our 28,000 PGA Professionals, so this relationship with WGD was a natural step in supporting the women's game. We look forward to assisting participants with an easy way to learn and become more involved in golf through the support of a PGA Coach."

Elisa Gaudet, Founder of Women's Golf Day added, "We are thrilled to have the support of the PGA of America. Our participants look to us as a resource, and we are eager to continue supporting them by helping to connect them with a PGA Coach. We look forward to having more PGA Professionals discover the many benefits of WGD, as they host events at their courses in the USA and abroad."

WGD is pleased to also support the PGA by offering Member Service Requirement (MSR) program points to PGA Professionals who participate in a variety of activities related to supporting the WGD initiative.

WGD Palooza, a digital celebration connecting golfers from around the world to golf industry movers and shakers, provided PGA Professionals who registered an opportunity to earn 1 MSR credit. A highlight reel of the event is available for everyone to enjoy at https://womensgolfday.com/wgdpalooza/.

By hosting a Women's Golf Day program on Tuesday, June 7, PGA Professionals have an opportunity to earn 4 MSR credits. This year's Women's Golf Day will be conducted at golf facilities around the globe and is a four-hour experience where women and girls can experience the sport for the first time or where current players can play and engage with women interested in golf. The first opportunity came at the PGA Show in January by participating in the education seminar presented by Women's Golf Day and a panel featuring PGA Master Professional Cathy Harbin, a member of the PGA of America Board of Directors

The PGA of America WGD resource page at www.womensgolfday.com will provide information on How to Find a PGA Coach, access PGA Jr. League, an event calendar and more. Information will be updated throughout the entire year to support women's golf.

Women's Golf Day Official Partners

Callaway Golf, FootJoy, GloveIt, Golf Town, Titleist, RBC, The R&A, PGA of America, PGA TOUR Superstore and The USGA. Women's Golf Day is also proudly supported by: All Square, Annika Foundation, Asian Golf, Chronogolf, ClubCorp, Cutter & Buck, EGCOA, European Tour, European Tour Properties, The First Tee, Gallus Golf, The Golf Channel, GolfNow, Imperial Headwear, International Golf Federation, LET, Modest Golf Management, NGCOA, NGCOA Canada, PGA TOUR, Players First, Prestige Flag, Sky Sports, TopGolf, TopTracer, TPC Properties, Troon Golf, Troon International, WE ARE GOLF, Women & Golf, Women's Golf & Travel, The World Golf Foundation and more.

About Women's Golf Day

Women's Golf Day (WGD) is a global movement that Engages, Empowers, and Supports women and girls through golf and facilities them learning the skills that last a lifetime. The one-day, four-hour event, has now taken place at more than 1000 locations in nearly 80 countries since its inception in 2016, and has introduced thousands of new golfers to the sport. WGD is the fastest-growing female golf development initiative.

In 2021, WGD's primary hashtag, #WomensGolfDay, received more than 87 million global impressions to nearly 37 million people viewing WGD content. Women's Golf Day is unique, there is nothing like it in sports, a one-day sporting and community celebration event that unites women through golf across the globe for 24 hours straight transcending gender, race, religion, language, geography, or economic status.

To find us online visit: www.womensgolfday.com

To follow us on social media: @womensgolfday #WomensGolfDay #WGDunites

All are welcome to participate in Women's Golf Day except where prohibited by law. Women's Golf Day does not discriminate against anyone on the basis of sex, race, colour, religion, ancestry, national origin, disability, medical condition, genetic information, marital status, or sexual orientation.

About the PGA of America

PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

