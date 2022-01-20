PGA of America Selects CapTech as its Official Digital Technology Services Agency

"Utilizing technology to its highest potential in order to improve our Members' overall experience and expand their capabilities is one of our top priorities as we enter 2022," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "CapTech will help us maximize our use of technology and develop digital applications that continue to enhance every aspect of how people participate in golf."

"The use of data and technology have rapidly transformed golf," CapTech Chairman Sandy Williamson said. "We are honored to partner with PGA of America to further its efforts to create digital platforms that will drive the game for its Members and golfers of all levels."

Technology manufacturers that produce wearables, GPS distance trackers and scoring apps all have contributed to a wealth of information available to allow organizations like the PGA to enhance and improve the overall golf experience.

CapTech believes data is a foundational asset for organizations to enhance all aspects of its business and customer experiences. Through CapTech's work directly for professional sports leagues and through its creation of a golf data productization lab, it has established itself as a leader by harnessing the power of an organization's data to transform customer experiences, improve product effectiveness and open new revenue streams. With technology becoming more prevalent in golf over the years, CapTech and the PGA will leverage the information produced to enhance the overall golfer experience.

CapTech is also a leader in transforming sports technology. Its work with multiple sports organizations and leagues has helped broaden fan engagement and open expansive new revenue streams by facilitating entrance in the evolving sports gaming market.

About CapTech

CapTech is a national consulting firm that helps clients grow efficient, successful businesses. We do so by bringing the data, systems, and ingenuity organizations need to stay ahead and transform what's possible in a changing world. Here, we're master builders, creators, and problem solvers who find inspiration in the unknown and enjoy getting our hands dirty as we design solutions for each client. Across industries and business goals, we fuse technical depth and analytical prowess with creative savvy to ignite innovation and move business forward. This drive helps each organization use technology, management, and insight to turn ideas into action. Together, we create outcomes that exceed the expected — which is one of the reasons we've been on the Inc. 500/5000 list for over a decade. Learn more about CapTech at captechconsulting.com.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

