PGA REACH Partners with Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation and Workday to Positively Impact Lives in the Bay Area and Beyond

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA of America's 501 (c)(3) charitable foundation d/b/a PGA REACH, Stephen and Ayesha Curry's Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, and Workday, a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, are partnering to help children in the Bay Area and beyond with the support and opportunities needed to play the game of golf and lead healthy, active lives. The organizations will be hosting the inaugural Stephen Curry Charity Classic presented by Workday on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, collectively aiming to raise $1 million to further their charitable missions.

Curry will be joined by 50 two-person teams comprised of partners, donors and supporters for a fun day of team-based golf competition at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco – home of the 2020 PGA Championship – benefitting both Eat. Learn. Play. and PGA REACH. Those interested in learning more about the event and contributing in support of Eat. Learn. Play. and PGA REACH can visit the CrowdRise campaign page here.

The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military, and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections, and the game of golf. In alignment with the Play focus of Eat. Learn. Play., both organizations are committed to providing safe places for kids to learn and play golf – and the character building and life skills associated with the game. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be used to increase and sustain accessibility to golf in San Francisco, Oakland, and throughout the Bay Area.

Eat. Learn. Play. is the charitable foundation of two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and renowned restaurateur, chef, The New York Times best-selling author and TV host, Ayesha Curry.

"We launched Eat. Learn. Play. earlier this year with an aim to become one of the country's most innovative and impactful charities through our commitment to create equal opportunities and bright futures for every child," the Currys said together. "We believe talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not. Eat. Learn. Play. is committed to unlocking the amazing potential of every child by fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring universal access to quality education, and enabling healthy, active lifestyles."

Thanks to the generous support of Bay Area-based Workday, all proceeds from the event will be evenly divided between Eat. Learn. Play. and PGA REACH.

"PGA REACH is incredibly proud to work together with Eat. Learn. Play. to make a difference in the lives of youth in the Bay area and across the country," said Ryan Cannon, PGA REACH Senior Director. "Sports – and golf in particular – provide kids with opportunities and experiences that help them learn, grow and succeed, which every child deserves. With support from Workday, we will be able to create even more access to the game."

"A key focus for Workday is delivering products and programs that create opportunities for all," said Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO, Workday. "We're proud to team up with Eat. Learn. Play. and PGA REACH to amplify these efforts and create a brighter future for the children and families of the great Bay Area where so many of our employees live and work."

Billed as a multi-faceted golf experience, the Stephen Curry Charity Classic presented by Workday begins with a skills challenge, followed by an 18-hole scramble. In the spirit of PGA Jr. League – the flagship youth pillar program of PGA REACH – the tournament will follow the program's two-person scramble format with all players wearing blue or orange numbered jerseys based on the division in which they are drafted. Teams with the highest point totals in each division will play with Curry and other special guests in a one-hole shootout to determine the overall winner.

PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together to learn and play golf on co-ed teams with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Last year, Curry and U.S. women's soccer star Alex Morgan became the first non-golf Ambassadors for PGA Jr. League, joining professional golfers Rory McIlroy, Michelle Wie, Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson in supporting the highly successful junior golf initiative.

With the goal of making PGA Jr. League accessible to children everywhere, PGA REACH provides scholarships for boys and girls with financial needs or are from military families who apply for assistance. More than 2,200 scholarships were awarded to players during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

About PGA REACH

PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org, follow @PGAREACH on Twitter and find us on Facebook.

About Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Founded by three-time NBA champion and two-time MVP Stephen Curry and entrepreneur, host and The New York Times bestselling author Ayesha Curry, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation seeks to unlock the human potential of every child. Focused on youth in underserved communities, the foundation's programs are anchored around three core values vital to a successful childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity. As emerging figures in the tech and food spaces, the Curry family is committed to increasing access to quality education for K-12 students, driving innovation and creativity and paving the way for bright futures. Eat. Learn. Play.'s education focus furthermore extends through college completion with a goal to close the graduation gap between low-income and minority students and their peers. The foundation's localized programs provide nutritious food for children in low-income neighborhoods to reduce childhood hunger, the tools to learn about holistic wellness and environments for safe play. In working with community partners across the country, Eat. Learn. Play is committed to collaboratively improving lives for today's youth generation. For more information visit: https://eatlearnplay.org.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2019. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

About TPC Harding Park and The City and County of San Francisco:

Managed by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department, TPC Harding Park is considered one of the top public golf courses in the United States. The majestic, tree-lined course was constructed in 1925 by famed architects Willie Watson and Sam Whiting. Beloved by locals and visitors alike, Harding has played host to numerous professional and local tournaments. In 1944, Harding Park hosted its first PGA TOUR event with Byron Nelson as the inaugural winner. Throughout its history, Harding Park has crowned legendary champions such as Gary Player (1961), Ken Venturi (1966), Billy Casper (1968), and Tiger Woods (2005).TPC Harding hosts the annual San Francisco City Golf Championship, one of the oldest running amateur golf events in the country and has also played host to numerous professional golf tournaments, including a thrilling WGC-Amex World Golf Championship in 2005, the President's Cup in 2009, and the Charles Schwab Cup in 2010, 2011, and 2013. In July of 2014, the PGA TOUR, the PGA of America, and The City and County of San Francisco announced an unprecedented partnership to bring the 2015 World Golf Championship Match Play, 2020 PGA Championship, and 2025 Presidents Cup to TPC Harding Park. This extraordinary announcement elevated TPC Harding Park to become just the fifth municipal course ever to host a Major Championship in the 120 year history of American championship golf.

Editors:

For photos courtesy of the PGA of America, click here .

For video, click here.

SOURCE PGA of America