PGA Show helps financially protect its Demo Day for the third year with a Vortex rain insurance policy

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA Show Demo Day is a highlight of each year's annual PGA Show and the Show's number-one-rated event. It is also the largest professional Demo Day in the world. During Demo Day, attendees can field test the latest products and technology from dozens of equipment and technology brands.

To aid in protecting their substantial investment of time and resources, Rick Summers, CEO and Chairman of PGA Magazine Group, a co-owner of the PGA Show Demo Day, worked with Vortex Weather Insurance to implement a rain insurance policy for the January 23rd event. "We have purchased rain insurance previously and trust this product. Vortex's product allows for the right coverage, customization, and pricing to perfectly fit our needs," said Summers.

If the rainfall amount hits a certain threshold, the policy will pay out, alleviating any negative impact on the event's owners from lost revenue or higher costs.

"Events like the PGA Show Demo Day are the perfect candidates for rain insurance," said Eric Anderson, Vortex's director of national sales – golf. "A rain insurance policy helps protect the monetary investment in the event, allowing organizers to plan an event without worrying about losses caused by rain."

The PGA Show Demo Day has kicked off the PGA Show week since 2003, allowing show attendees to try new equipment, watch demonstrations from PGA professionals, view instructional workshops, meet up with old friends, and make new industry connections.

For more information about weather insurance or Vortex's involvement with PGA Demo Day, contact Eric Anderson at (203) 550-6150 or [email protected].

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE:

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurance agency that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products. Since 2008, we've provided insurance for outdoor events ranging from motorsports, youth sports, parades, fairs and festivals, outdoor theaters, and professional golf to haunted houses and holiday light events. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states, and has an AM Best rating of A+ (Superior). You can't predict the weather, but we can protect your business from it. Contact us at vortexinsurance.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Vortex Weather Insurance

Eric Anderson

203-550-6150

[email protected]

SOURCE Vortex Weather Insurance