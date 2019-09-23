PGA TOUR and GameOn Technology collaborate to bring TOUR content to chat platforms

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR and GameOn Technology, with its industry-leading engagement platform, ChatOS™, today announced a new multi-year content and marketing relationship.

Available for Facebook Messenger users at the start of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, the TOUR chat platform and newly launched TOUR Chatbot allow fans to ask questions and get information about tournaments with instant access to leaderboards, video highlights, FedExCup standings, statistics, season schedules, news and tournament pages.

"We are excited about GameOn's ability to help us deliver interactive content in a convenient and timely manner to PGA TOUR fans around the world," said Scott Gutterman, Vice President Digital Operations at the PGA TOUR. "The PGA TOUR has vast amounts of content and a diverse global audience looking to access that content around the clock, and this relationship with GameOn will help us provide that access."

In developing the official TOUR Chatbot, GameOn will allow fans to tailor an experience around their favorite players, opting to receive player specific news, tee times, real-time highlights, pre- and post-tournament video, scoring data and editorial recaps.

"For a league that's always on, the TOUR Chatbot enables fans to stay intimately connected year-round no matter where they are," said Kalin Stanojev, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer with GameOn Technology. "Our collaboration with the PGA TOUR represents a huge step towards addressing the evolving content delivery model of sports leagues and the changing habits of their fans, giving the PGA TOUR a new and unique way to authentically and creatively connect with fans across the world."

To engage with the TOUR Chatbot, fans can simply message the PGA TOUR Facebook page or search for PGA TOUR within the Messenger platform.

Over the course of the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season, fans can expect to see additional functionality as well as expansion to other messaging platforms.

The TOUR Chatbot is powered by ChatOS, GameOn's proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. It streamlines the creation of content-driven premium user experiences and is also the first to bring ad monetization to chat. ChatOS connects directly to brands' Content Management Systems (CMS), data sources and API feeds, allowing them to deploy content across a wide array of platforms and applications through chat experiences.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About GameOn Technology

GameOn was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world's largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the chat application space. Some of the world's most notable brands like Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world's major chat application platforms. For more information about GameOn Technology, please visit https://gameontechnology.com/

