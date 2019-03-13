PGA TOUR and SendtoNews to Live Stream Featured Holes Coverage this Week from THE PLAYERS Championship Across Tribune Publishing Sites

PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes coverage of #12 and #17 at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course) from THE PLAYERS will be live streamed by SendtoNews on Tribune Publishing properties from Thursday, March 14 through Sunday, March 17, 2019

NEW YORK, March 13, 2019 Digital sports video distribution platform SendtoNews (STN) announced today that it will distribute PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes coverage of the 12th and 17th holes during this week's THE PLAYERS Championship . The live stream will be featured across Tribune Publishing properties with coverage running from tomorrow's opening round through the final round on Sunday.

Golf fans can visit the likes of New York Daily News , Chicago Tribune, Orlando Sentinel , Sun Sentinel and Baltimore Sun to experience live golf from THE PLAYERS Championship, including every shot from one of the most famous holes in all of golf: The Island Green 17th hole. With no room for error, the Island Green can be as hazardous as it is breathtaking. The hole has yielded eight holes-in-one over its history, while claiming over 700 balls in the surrounding water since 2003. Fans on Tribune Publishing sites will experience the likes of defending champion Webb Simpson, Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and more as they test their skill on one of the TOURs most treacherous holes.

"One of our priorities is finding innovative ways to connect with golf fans across the country at their convenience," says Chris Wandell VP, Media Business Development for the PGA TOUR. "SendtoNews distributing PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes coverage from our flagship event across Tribune Publishing sites is an amazing initiative that makes sure more golf fans have convenient access to this content."

"Our goal is to give our readers the best possible journalism and user experience we can," says Colin McMahon, SVP/Chief Content Officer at Tribune Publishing. "Distributing live sports news through SendtoNews is a natural for us. In this case, we're providing golf fans a first-rate viewing experience while exposing them to a broad array of our own sports journalism."

The live stream of the PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes coverage from THE PLAYERS Championship is the latest in a long line of initiatives SendtoNews has delivered to publishers to provide engaging, official sports content on their site as easy and seamless as possible. From industry-leading AI player technology, to significant incremental revenue streams to premium content direct from the top leagues in sports, STN prides itself as delivering everything publishers and content creators need to thrive in the digital world.

Live Featured Hole Schedule

Thursday/Friday: 9am-7pm ET

Saturday/Sunday: 12-7pm ET

"We are thrilled to use our video distribution platform to live stream this iconic event to PGA TOUR fans on Tribune Publishing sites," says SendtoNews CEO Matthew Watson . "Tribune is home to some of the leading properties in digital news and when combined with this amazing content from the PGA TOUR we know this will be a one-of-a-kind experience for golf fans across the country."

For more information on SendtoNews, please visit www.sendtonews.com

SOURCE SendtoNews.com