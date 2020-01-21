PGA TOUR Announces Licensing Relationship With Full Swing Simulators

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The PGA TOUR announced a multi-year relationship with Full Swing Simulators as the new Official Licensee of the PGA TOUR in the golf simulator category. Full Swing is the largest US-based golf and sport simulator company with thousands of residential and commercial installations around the world featuring its patented dual-tracking technology. Full Swing's relationship with the PGA TOUR will focus on bringing fans a new way to experience the PGA TOUR, with Full Swing being the only simulator where you can play signature TPC courses like TPC Sawgrass, TPC Scottsdale and other fan favorite PGA TOUR stops starting later in 2020.

"The PGA TOUR is proud to collaborate with Full Swing, as we continue into an era where off-course golf increasingly introduces new players to the game, we wanted to make sure we were aligned with the best in the space," said Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and EVP Licensing & Merchandising. "We are excited to work with the Full Swing team as they give golfers the experience of playing a variety of our signature TPC Courses and we cannot wait to see their simulators in action at many of our PGA TOUR stops next season."

As the Official On-Air Simulator of the GOLF Channel and in the homes of numerous players on the PGA TOUR, Full Swing is the industry leader in golf simulation. Full Swing will focus immediately on mapping signature TPC Courses that are played on the PGA TOUR so fans will be able to play them with the most innovative graphics, physics and experience on the market. Full Swing will continue to expand its course collection so that amateurs and pros like Full Swing ambassadors Jason Day, Jordan Spieth and Tiger Woods can practice on-demand before taking on legendary PGA TOUR stops in person. "Full Swing allows when I go to a tournament to focus on the details of getting ready for the tournament. I've already done all my leg work at home," Woods said.

"The relationship with the PGA TOUR is an exciting opportunity for Full Swing as we have a shared vision to use our simulators in their efforts to grow the game of golf globally," said Full Swing Simulators SVP of Sales and Marketing, Jason Fierro. "By pairing our patented dual-tracking technology with signature PGA TOUR courses like TPC Sawgrass, Full Swing is delivering an unmatched experience in the simulator space."

PGA of America professionals, industry insiders and other attendees of the PGA Merchandise Show this week will be the first to experience an initial preview of Full Swing Simulators' newest offerings at Booth 3443.

Full Swing Simulators revolutionized the golf simulator in 1986 and now is the largest US-based producer of golf and sport simulators. Patented dual-tracking technology, combining high-speed cameras and infrared light wave technology provide unmatched swing data and real-time ball feedback, has made Full Swing the Official Licensee of PGA TOUR, and the Official Simulator Partner of the Golf Channel & Topgolf SwingSuites. Users can dynamically experience more than 13 sports including golf, which features 84 Championship Golf Courses. Team Full Swing boasts PGA TOUR Players Tiger Woods, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Wise, Jason Day, the LPGA's Brooke Henderson & the NBA's Steph Curry.

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2018, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $190 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.84 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

