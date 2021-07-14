PGA Tour Champion Brian Gay Donates $50,000 to Diamond Resorts International Foundation to Support Military Families

Gay's donation was made as part of the RSM Birdies Fore Love program, which recognizes and awards the top three finishers in total birdies (or better) from fall PGA TOUR events. The top three finishers earn $300,000, $150,000 and $50,000, respectively, to donate to a charity of their choice. Since 2019, the player who records the most birdies (or better) in each fall event, excluding major championships, also earns $50,000 for a charity of their choice.

As the top finisher in birdies (or better) at the 2020 Bermuda Championship in November 2020, Mr. Gay has chosen to donate his $50,000 RSM Birdies Fore Love earnings to the Diamond Resorts International Foundation. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity providing financial aid and support to numerous charitable causes, including children's issues, military veterans, environmental initiatives and COVID–19 relief.

"Growing up, I found my passion for golf while playing on courses at the various military bases that my father was stationed at during his deployment. I have always held military causes close to my heart, and my wife Kimberly and I have instilled the value of giving back to our community in our family," said Brian Gay. "I am honored to have made this donation to the Diamond Resorts International Foundation to benefit Our Military Kids, an organization providing opportunities for children of military parents to build skills and confidence, and to find a sport or activity they are passionate about."

Mr. Gay's $50,000 donation to the Diamond Resorts International Foundation will benefit Our Military Kids, a 501(c)(3) organization that helps children of deployed National Guard and Reserve service members and severely injured Veterans take part in extracurricular activities to support their psychological health.

"Our Military Kids is incredibly grateful for this generous donation that will fund extracurricular activities for deserving military kids like Grayson, who used his Our Military Kids grant for golf lessons during his father's deployment with the Navy Reserve," said Kara Dallman, Our Military Kids Executive Director and Navy Veteran. "Grayson and his father now love to play together and use the sport as a way to strengthen their bond after the deployment!"

As a Diamond Celebrity ambassador, Mr. Gay has previously lent his name to the Brian Gay Invitational, a 2013 celebrity charity golf tournament hosted by Diamond Resorts in Orlando. Over the last eight years, the event has transformed into the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, an official LPGA Tour event that brings celebrity golfers and LPGA champions together to play side-by-side for separate purses, while also raising funds for charity.

"From the very beginning, Brian has shared our mission of using golf as a vehicle for giving back and providing support to those in need," said Mike Flaskey, CEO, Diamond Resorts. "His gracious donation through RSM Birdies Fore Love will go a long way in supporting Our Military Kids and the families of dedicated service members protecting our country."

To learn more about the Diamond Resorts International Foundation, visit DiamondResorts.com/charity.

About Diamond Resorts®

Diamond Resorts offers destinations, events and experiences to help members make a habit of breaking from the routine. From unforgettable getaways to exclusive concert series to VIP receptions and dinners, members turn to Diamond to recharge, reconnect and remind each other what matters most. Our focus on quality resorts, customer service and flexibility means members can return to a favorite resort, book a cruise to explore new countries or attend a once-in-a-lifetime event with the same level of confidence and anticipation. With access to a world of entertainment and activities, a Diamond membership ensures that people are always looking forward to vacation.

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids supports military children (ages 3 - 18) by funding sports, arts, and other extracurricular activities while a parent is deployed overseas with the National Guard, deployed with the Reserve, or recovering from severe injuries sustained in a post-9/11 overseas mission. Participation in these activities helps military children cope with stress and build self-confidence during an otherwise difficult time in their lives. Learn more at https://www.ourmilitarykids.org.

SOURCE Diamond Resorts

