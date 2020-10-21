PGA TOUR names Hyperice Official Recovery Device of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions

"As an industry leader in recovery technology, we couldn't be more pleased to introduce Hyperice to the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players and trainers," said Brian Oliver, PGA TOUR Executive Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "By developing products inspired by professional athletes, and making recovery technology and education accessible to all, Hyperice will help ensure our elite athletes recover effectively to perform at their best each week over a long season."

Founded in 2010, Hyperice has always centered its product development around the needs of athletes to aid in their pursuit of excellence by optimizing performance and expediting recovery, making innovative handheld percussion massage devices, vibrating foam rollers, heat and vibration wraps and ice compression wraps for training, faster muscle and tissue recovery.

Beyond this new partnership with the TOUR, Hyperice has also been heavily touted by professional athletes, recently welcoming professional golfer Rickie Fowler to join the lineup of influential, high-performing athletes who serve both as investors and ambassadors. The company is set to provide its flagship product, the Hypervolt, to TOUR players at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD as well as every golfer on the PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour.

"Our partnership with the PGA TOUR is truly the first of its kind. In addition to delivering Hyperice recovery technology directly to players during tournaments to optimize performance, we're able to give fans behind the scenes access to their favorite players' health, fitness and recovery routines," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "Hyperice is committed to helping athletes worldwide move better and recover faster. Today's announcement demonstrates the PGA TOUR's commitment to elevating the sport and performance of its athletes. We're also excited to have golf superstar Rickie Fowler join Hyperice as an ambassador and investor to help further advance our global health and wellness mission."

"Hyperice has long been a part of my daily routine, so I'm very excited to have easy access to technology during play," said Rickie Fowler, PGA TOUR Professional. "With fitness and body maintenance being a huge trend amongst us pros - especially during the time off at home - I love that the PGA TOUR has chosen the best in the business to share the importance of proper recovery to players, trainers and future generations of pros."

Throughout the partnership, PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions players and trainers will receive the latest products, research and hands-on training from Hyperice to aid their recovery, enhance their performance and improve health and movement. Furthermore, the TPC Network will become a Hyperice retail partner, selling products on-site at its 16 owned and operated TPC courses around the United States.

In addition, this partnership will increase brand awareness for Hyperice's newly launched App, powered by HyperSmart™ technology, which seamlessly blends physical and digital activity to create an experience entirely customized to the user. With its new Bluetooth® and artificial intelligence platform, it can recommend routines for body maintenance, recovery and performance goals by analyzing users' wearable data.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice's technology is used by the world's most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how into industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired NormaTec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com .

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (94 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 212 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2019, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM , the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook , Instagram (in English , Spanish and Korean) , LinkedIn , Twitter , WeChat , Weibo , Toutiao and Douyin .

