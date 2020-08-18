PGA TOUR signs PointsBet as an Official Betting Operator

"We are thrilled to work with PointsBet, a world-class brand with an exciting vision for golf's potential in the betting space," said Norb Gambuzza, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media and Gaming. "PointsBet has made a substantial commitment to golf through a deep and robust product offering and an emphasis on live, in-play betting, both of which will translate into greater audience development and fan engagement for the PGA TOUR. PointsBet's golf products are experiencing incredible growth, which lays the foundation for a very successful relationship."

By joining the TOUR's Official Betting Operator program, PointsBet will have rights in the United States to use PGA TOUR marks, rights to advertise within TOUR media and TOUR partner platforms, plus content and video rights allowing PointsBet to create pre-game and post-game betting programming, as well as distribution of highlights to users who have placed bets. Additionally, the PGA TOUR and PointsBet will collaborate to deliver odds-based content to fans via TOUR Digital Platforms like PGATOUR.COM and the PGA TOUR app.

"The PointsBet team is thrilled to partner with the PGA TOUR and work closely with a forward-thinking group that also recognizes golf's propensity to invest in sports betting innovation," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "PointsBet owns and operates its technology from end to end, meaning we possess full control over the product we offer. This allows us to introduce bet types that cannot be found elsewhere, offer a deeper slate of options both pre-tournament and in-play, and enhance the viewing experience via a faster and more seamless app. As golf betting continues to rise, we are positioned well to innovate and grow with the PGA TOUR."

Since its U.S. launch in 2019, PointsBet has recorded impressive golf gaming growth:

PointsBet offers 500% more bet types for PGA TOUR events vs. the industry average.

In 2020, over half of PointsBet's golf handle has been generated by in-play, live betting (e.g., hole-by-hole, etc.) vs. outright tournament/round bets. Compared to the same [June-July events] last year, in-play golf betting has seen a 65% increase in bet count, in unique bettors, and in total amount of money wagered.

PointsBet's exclusive "PointsBetting" product, which rewards bettors exponentially the more correct their wagers are, has seen a 100% increase in bets placed, money wagered, and unique bettors. The exclusive PointsBetting product unlocks a deep slate of options that cannot be found elsewhere and has been particularly popular in 2020 via the "Finishing Position" bet type.

PointsBet is currently licensed for sports betting in three states: New Jersey, Indiana and Iowa. It will soon launch in Illinois, Colorado and Michigan. PointsBet has additional market access agreements in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Ohio and West Virginia subject to enabling legislation and regulatory approvals.

Following the Supreme Court's repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act in 2018, the TOUR instituted an integrity program in collaboration with Genius Sports to protect its competitions from betting-related corruption. Later that year, the TOUR announced a global partnership with IMG ARENA to license its official, live scoring data to betting operators all over the world.

The PGA TOUR is a Platinum Member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf's greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world's best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories (93 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 212 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2019, tournaments across all Tours generated a record $204.3 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to more than $3 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean ) , LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

About PointsBet

Launched in the United States in January of 2019, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge sportsbook operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet strives to offer the most markets on all major U.S. sporting events and PointsBetting in the world. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

SOURCE PointsBet

