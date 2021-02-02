PGA TOUR Superstore Achieves Record Sales for 2020

"By its very nature, golf is a game that brings people together," said Dick Sullivan, president and CEO of PGA TOUR Superstore. "Our customer-focus mentality is unmatched in the golf retail business. Combine that with our interactive environment and everything needed to play, we inspire beginners to avid golfers to have fun and enjoy the game."

In January, PGA TOUR Superstore opened its first store of 2021 in Natick, Mass., with five additional stores planned for later this year.

"We will continue to gain market share by being innovative and aggressively investing in our brick-and-mortar and online business, while systematically building our presence in golf-centric markets across the country," Sullivan said.

He also noted golf lets people socially connect, stay physically distant and provides families and friends an opportunity to be together, get outside exercise and reduce stress.

According to estimates from the National Golf Foundation, the number of golf rounds played was about 60 million more than in 2019, with women and juniors making up a noteworthy proportion of new golfers.

Player diversity has evolved over the last year. In fact, more than 400,000 women took up or returned to golf in 2020, with just over 6 million females in total taking to the golf course. In addition, 630,000 youth aged 6-17 began playing golf in 2020 for a total of 3.1 million junior golfers. Underscoring females' rising interest in golf, about 35% of those in the junior and beginner ranks in 2020 were female compared with approximately 23% in the game's overall participant base.

As a result, PGA TOUR Superstore saw an 84% increase in sales of women's club sets – those typically purchased by beginner golfers. Women's apparel and youth club sets also saw healthy increases in 2020.

Additional sales increases PGA TOUR Superstore saw in 2020 include:

50% overall increase in packaged club sets

200% increase in pull/push carts

55% increase in stand-bags

100% increase in practice gear

PGA TOUR Superstore offers visitors the largest variety of apparel for men, women and juniors, in addition to a wide assortment of clubs, accessories and footwear. Inside PGA TOUR Superstore, expansive putting greens, simulators and practice bays are available for customers' use.

Commitment to Give Back to Others

PGA TOUR Superstore is committed to be a positive influence in our communities and truly believes in the purposeful impact sport can have in developing and supporting youth.

Beginning Feb. 8, First Tee teenagers from all 29 markets where PGA TOUR Superstore operates stores will have the opportunity to participate in an annual five-week leadership development program at PGA TOUR Superstores. Additionally, it will annually select 40 teens from across First Tee for a week-long summit at West Creek Ranch in Montana, an inspiring retreat space owned by PGA TOUR Superstore owner Arthur M. Blank and with an intended purpose of growth, education and coming together to make a difference.

For more than a decade, PGA TOUR Superstore has built a strong partnership with the First Tee. And we will continue to work together to empower young people with core values, such as honesty, integrity and sportsmanship.

