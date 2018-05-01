PGA TOUR Superstore Experiential Golf Retail Expands in Houston With Grand Opening in Katy on May 5

PGA TOUR Superstore offers a huge assortment of clubs, accessories, footwear and the largest selection of apparel for men, women and juniors, along with custom fitting and repairs. Inside PGA TOUR Superstore Katy, golfers from beginners to avids can participate in clinics and lessons from certified teaching professionals, practice with interactive simulators and on a 1,800 square foot putting green.

"At PGA TOUR Superstore, we have created a fun, experiential environment that is so radically different than anyone in the golf retail space and we are excited to be growing in the Houston community," said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. "Houston is one of the top-5 cities in the U.S. in terms of population, and with approximately 120 golf courses in the area, it's an obvious market to expand our brand."

The opening of the Katy store marks the second location in Houston (The Woodlands in 2016) and its fifth store in Texas. PGA TOUR Superstore has defied retail industry woes by continuing to expand and will aggressively grow its brick-and-mortar business by 50 percent over the next three years.

The Grand Opening takes place Saturday, May 5 with doors opening at 9:00 a.m., with $30,000 in giveaways to the first guests in line, including: iron sets, drivers, wedges and putters. Men's and women's apparel and accessories are also included in the giveaways. EDITOR's NOTE: For a visual perspective on PGA TOUR Superstore Grand Openings, click here for a video of the PGA TOUR Superstore The Woodlands Grand Opening.

PGA TOUR Superstore is also teeing up with The First Tee of Greater Houston and will donate $10,000 to help support its mission of serving more than 350,000 youth annually in the Houston community.

PGA TOUR Superstore hosts free Kids Zone and Get Golf Ready Ladies clinics each month, along with virtual nine-hole leagues on in-store simulators. Its work with The First Tee has impacted hundreds of thousands of juniors across the U.S., with more than three million dollars in charitable donations to help deliver education programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

