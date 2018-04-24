PGA TOUR Superstore Offers Free Clinics and Lessons In Celebration of National Golf Day, Wednesday, April 25th

What: Free 60-minute clinics geared towards golf fundamentals Where: All PGA TOUR Superstores across the U.S. Date: Wednesday, April 25th, National Golf Day Times: 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in each respective time zone

For more information on National Golf Day at PGA TOUR Superstore or to locate a store, please visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

Inside PGA TOUR Superstore, golf enthusiasts of all levels experience in-house custom club fitting and repairs, along with lessons and free clinics from certified teaching professionals. Practice hitting bays with swing analysis software, interactive simulators, and putting greens are available for customers use. PGA TOUR Superstore offers visitors a huge assortment of clubs, accessories, footwear and the largest selection of apparel for men, women and juniors.

PGA TOUR Superstore hosts free Kids Zone and Get Golf Ready Ladies clinics each month, along with virtual nine-hole leagues on in-store simulators. Its work with The First Tee has impacted hundreds of thousands of juniors across the US, with more than three million dollars in charitable donations to help deliver education programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com

