PGA TOUR Superstore to Offer Free Clinics and In-Store Activities In Celebration of Women's Golf Day, Tuesday June 5th

"PGA TOUR Superstore is committed to inspiring people to play their best and enjoy the game of golf. Our experiential retail model and associate expertise caters to women whether they are avid golfers or just beginning to play," said Matt Corey, Chief Marketing Officer, PGA TOUR Superstore. "We will host a number of fun activities in our stores on Women's Golf Day, and our free clinics will focus on the fundamentals of the game, including putting, chipping and full-swing."

What: Free golf instruction and golf activities at PGA TOUR Superstore Where: PGA TOUR Superstores across the US Date: Tuesday, June 5th, Women's Golf Day Times: For more information on Women's Golf Day at PGA TOUR Superstore or to locate a store, please visit: https://womensgolfday.com/pga-tour-superstore

Inside PGA TOUR Superstore, golf enthusiasts of all levels can experience lessons and free monthly clinics for adults and juniors year-round from certified teaching professionals, as well as participate in virtual nine-hole leagues on in-store simulators. Its work with The First Tee has impacted hundreds of thousands of juniors across the US, with more than three million dollars in charitable donations to help deliver education programs that build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices through the game of golf.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in Roswell, Ga. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

