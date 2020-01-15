PGA TOUR Superstore Total Sales Jumps 46 percent from 2017-2019

In addition to its overall sales growth over the past three years, PGA TOUR Superstore's:

Comp store sales flourished by 22 percent;

Brick-and-mortar footprint expanded by 52 percent; and

E-commerce comp sales increased by a staggering 91 percent

"What sets us apart is that we offer our guests a fun, welcoming atmosphere inside our stores," said President and CEO, Dick Sullivan, PGA TOUR Superstore. "Our knowledgeable associates are committed to helping people with their game so that their experience on the course is even more enjoyable – in fact we custom fit more beginner golfers in our stores than avid golfers."

The company is thriving and currently operates 41 stores in 16 states across the United States. And, its customer base grew by 500,000 in 2019, bringing its annual visitors to approximately eight million a year.

"We continue to be excited about our relationship with PGA TOUR Superstore and their commitment to innovation and improving the fan experience around our great game," said Len Brown, PGA TOUR Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President, Licensing.

Inside PGA TOUR Superstore, golf enthusiasts of all levels can experience in-house custom club fittings and repair, along with lessons from certified teaching professionals. Practice hitting bays with swing analysis software, interactive simulators and expansive putting greens are available for customers' use. PGA TOUR Superstore offers visitors the largest selection of clubs, accessories, footwear and a wide variety of apparel for men, women and juniors.

PGA TOUR Superstore is a part of The Blank Family of Businesses, which includes the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United of Major League Soccer, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – named Sports Facility of the Year, The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Mountain Sky Ranch, West Creek Ranch and Paradise Valley Ranch. The company's Chairman, Arthur M. Blank, co-founded The Home Depot and has applied the same model and business practices to PGA TOUR Superstore.

This February, PGA TOUR Superstore will celebrate its 10-year anniversary of ownership under Mr. Blank. The company plans to accelerate its growth strategy to expand its brick-and-mortar presence by another 50 percent over the next three years.

About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop, Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Group, LLC, headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear. For more information, visit www.pgatoursuperstore.com.

