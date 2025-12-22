PG&E Announces Automatic Bill Credits for Customers Impacted by San Francisco Power Outage

Immediate financial relief — no action required — for customers affected by the December 20 outages

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced it will issue customer credits to residential and business customers affected by the power outage that occurred in San Francisco on December 20, 2025.

The intent is to provide meaningful, timely relief without requiring customers to take additional steps. In response to the outage, PG&E is making these credits available to help offset the inconvenience and disruption caused by the event. Residential customers will automatically receive a $200 bill credit, and business customers will receive an approximately $2,500 credit. Customers don't need to file a claim or take any action; credits will appear on bills as "Customer Satisfaction Adjustment." If customers choose to, they can also pursue a separate claims process for extended outages.

"We recognize the significant impact this outage had on our customers, and we are committed to providing immediate and meaningful support," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer. "We are making this as fast and easy as possible for our customers. The credits are one way we are working to restore trust and ensure our customers receive the assistance they deserve."

PG&E will also reach out directly to inform customers about the credits.

PG&E remains dedicated to the safety, reliability and well-being of the communities it serves. The company is conducting a thorough review of the outage and will continue to invest in infrastructure and response strategies to minimize future disruptions.

For the latest updates, customers are encouraged to visit PG&E's official website and follow the company's social media channels.

