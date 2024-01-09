PG&E Contributes $55 Million to Expand REACH Program, Providing More Support to Income-Eligible Customers on Energy Bills

Up to a $1,000 Bill Credit Available for Income-Eligible Households in 2024 

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to support even more customers in paying their energy bills, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has contributed $55 million to support the Dollar Energy Fund, marking an unprecedented expansion of the Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help (REACH) program. The REACH program helps income-eligible families pay their energy bill during a crisis, by providing a bill credit for qualifying customers with unpaid balances to prevent service disconnections.

The infusion of $55 million will be implemented in two phases, starting in January 2024. In the first phase, approximately half of the funding will double the maximum amount of financial relief available to California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) enrolled or eligible households from up to $500 to up to $1,000. The temporary shift from traditional REACH assistance guidelines is part of PG&E's commitment to providing tangible relief for more qualifying customers across its service area.

Information on the program including how to apply is online here. The remaining funds will be made available to a larger group of income-eligible customers later in the year, with details released in the coming months.

"This time of year, our customers rely more heavily on energy to heat their homes, which can significantly impact household finances. This historic assistance marks PG&E's largest contribution to the REACH program, reinforcing our support for customers when they need it most," said Vincent Davis, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience.

Key Program Highlights  

  • Increased Bill Credit: Income-eligible customers can receive up to a $1,000 bill credit, up from up to $500 under previous REACH guidelines.  
  • Eligibility Requirements: Applicants must have an active PG&E residential account in their name, with a past due balance not exceeding $2,000. They must meet specific income guidelines, have received a shutoff notice or a past due balance, and have not received REACH funding within the past 12 months.  

Dollar Energy Fund  

The Dollar Energy Fund, a nonprofit entity, administers the funding for the REACH program, operating through 170 offices across Northern and Central California. PG&E customers, including those in need of in-language support or help with their applications, can contact an agency in their county or apply online at www.dollarenergy.org/MyApp.  Applicants can also call (888) 282-6816 for assistance.

This contribution is funded through PG&E and not customer rates.

About REACH   

The REACH program is sustained year-round through donations from PG&E employees, shareholders, and customers. It has positively impacted nearly 32,000 customers since the program was launched in 1983. Over the last six years, it has allocated more than $9 million to support customers. Grants are distributed on a first come, first-served basis to eligible applicants while funding is available.  

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than sixteen million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news  

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

