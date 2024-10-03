PG&E Crews Head to Georgia to Restore Power in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene as Part of Nationwide Mutual-Assistance Effort

More Than 400 PG&E Coworkers Will Be Joining an Army of 50,000 Utility Workers in the Repair and Restoration Effort

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will send an Incident Management Team and more than 400 electric workers and support personnel to Georgia to assist in the restoration of power to tens of thousands of customers left in the dark in the devastating wake of Hurricane Helene.

The crews will be leaving Friday from Sacramento International Airport and upon arrival will join Georgia Power utility workers and others from around North America in supporting the restoration effort. As part of this mutual-aid effort, more than 300 PG&E trucks will be transported to Georgia. They began leaving PG&E's Davis Service Center on Wednesday.

Hurricane Helene was a Category 4 storm as it made landfall in Florida on Sept. 26. It moved over Georgia, North and South Carolina and Tennessee, spawning tornadoes and rainfall that caused extensive flooding. More than 190 deaths have been attributed to Helene and hundreds are still missing, making it the second deadliest hurricane to strike the continental United States in 50 years. Our heart and our thoughts are with everyone that has been impacted by this devasting hurricane.

As of noon today, more than 900,000 customers remained without power in Georgia and North and South Carolina.

"Mutual aid is a hallmark of the utility industry," said Angie Gibson, PG&E's Vice President of Emergency Preparedness & Response. "Other utilities share the same customer focus that we have here at PG&E. When the chips are down, we start our crews and blue trucks rolling to help. And other companies do the same for us when we need assistance."

In recent years:

In August of 2023, PG&E provided temporary generation and crews to treat poles with fire suppression to support Pacific Power as it worked to restore customers impacted by the Smith River Complex Fires in far Northern California .

. In 2018, PG&E gas workers traveled to Massachusetts to support the local utility after a series of explosions and fires affected customers of Columbia Gas.

to support the local utility after a series of explosions and fires affected customers of Columbia Gas. In 2017, PG&E deployed an emergency Incident Command Team to Puerto Rico as part of an electric industry mutual-aid effort to repair infrastructure destroyed by Hurricane Maria and restore electric service to island residents.

Also in 2017, PG&E crews deployed to Florida for two weeks to make repairs after another hurricane, Irma. Working on both coasts of Florida, PG&E crews safely responded to more than 650 repair jobs, restoring more than 41,000 customers.

The Edison Electric Institute, an electric-utility member organization, said on Tuesday that nearly 50,000 electric workers from at least 40 states and Canada are dedicated to the Hurricane Helene response and power restoration effort, making this one of the nation's largest mutual-assistance mobilizations ever.

In total, Helene impacted nearly 6 million electric customers in 10 states. As of Wednesday afternoon, power has been restored to approximately 4.51 million customers—or 75.1 percent of customers, EEI said.

"IBEW 1245 is extremely proud that our members will be traveling to Georgia to assist in the restoration of power. Their willingness to help those facing the devastation of Hurricane Helene is selfless," said Bob Gerstle, the union's senior assistant business manager.

PG&E has gotten support from Cal OES, Caltrans, the California Highway Patrol, CAL FIRE, Yolo County and the City of Davis to facilitate the rapid deployment of the mutual-aid effort.

Peter Kenny, PG&E's Senior Vice President of Electric Operations, said, "It's heartbreaking to see the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. I am so thankful for our PG&E coworkers – serving those in need in Georgia and those continuing to serve our hometowns here in California."

