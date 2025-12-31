PG&E Donates $1 Million to Local Food Banks to Feed Families

Contribution is Third this Year as Need Rises

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is contributing $1 million to local food banks to help feed the growing number of individuals and families struggling to put food on the table.

The PG&E funding will provide the equivalent of approximately 3 million meals for individuals and families. It will support 38 food banks representing 47 counties in PG&E's Northern and Central California service area.

It is the third contribution to food banks since September from PG&E or The PG&E Corporation Foundation (the PG&E Foundation), bringing the total for community food support this year to $2.37 million. Funding for these charitable contributions comes from PG&E shareholders, not PG&E customers.

Officials with the California Association of Food Banks said that food banks are facing record-breaking demand, the highest since the pandemic.

"California food banks experienced an unexpected surge with the [federal government] shutdown this fall. So, we reached out for help on their behalf and PG&E responded," said Stacia Levenfeld, Chief Executive Officer of California Association of Food Banks. "Their $1 million gift to food banks throughout Northern and Central California will have a meaningful impact on the lives of millions of people this holiday season and help food banks continue their critical work in our communities."

"We are grateful to help local food banks fulfill their mission during this time of increasing demand, especially as more families and seniors are struggling through the holiday season. Our longstanding partnership with the California Association of Food Banks supports the safety net that is our local food banks," said Carla Peterman, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs, PG&E Corporation and Chair of The PG&E Corporation Foundation Board.

2025 Support for Food Banks

In September, the PG&E Foundation awarded $1.12 million to support local food banks, tribal food banks and senior meal programs. In November, the PG&E Foundation donated $250,000 to the California Association of Food Banks' Emergency Response Fund.

According to the California Association of Food Banks, while California produces nearly half of the nation's fruits and vegetables, more than one in five residents do not know where their next meal will come from. Communities of color face even higher levels of food insecurity.

Grant amounts that will be awarded to local organizations account for county poverty and unemployment levels, using the California Department of Social Services' formula, to promote equity among counties with higher need.

About The PG&E Corporation Foundation

The PG&E Corporation Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, separate from PG&E and sponsored by PG&E Corporation.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

