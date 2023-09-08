PG&E Helps Small Businesses Save Money with PG&E's Energy Advisors

News provided by

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

08 Sep, 2023, 11:32 ET

Recent Outreach Campaign Saves Businesses $4.5 Million by Changing Rate Plans

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) knows how important it is for small and medium business customers manage expenses. Business adjustments, such as changes to staffing, hours of operation and equipment updates, can significantly impact energy usage and bills. Business-owners are urged to review electric rate plan options annually or when a significant operational change happens. Changing your rate plan can lower a customer's PG&E bill as soon as the next month.

PG&E is the only utility in California with a small business team offering energy advisor services. Recently, PG&E's Energy Advisors connected with over 4,500 customers to discuss rate plan options that fit their business needs, self-service tools available to them in their PG&E online account, and additional resources available for small business customers, such as Automatic Payments and Budget Billing. In that time, they helped each business save an average of $1,000, for a total of over $4.5 million, just by changing rate plans.

"Our mission is to help our small business customers find a better energy future so that they can rebuild, recover, and sustain our communities. Our teams work closely with businesses to set up new service, improve energy efficiency and find ways to save," said Alicia Romer, Senior Manager with PG&E's Small Business Engagement team.

All customers  can compare rate plan options with PG&E's Rate Comparison Tool as part of their online account. This tool provides personalized recommendations and enables online rate plan changes.

Business customers are encouraged to review PG&E's energy-saving programs and tools and contact PG&E if they would like to connect with an energy advisor about their PG&E account. 

Additional Business Programs

PG&E helps customers reduce costs and improve energy efficiency and resiliency with various programs and tools. In the past five years, these programs have helped small and medium business customers save 166 kWh of electricity – a savings of $33 million.

Region

$ Amount

North Coast

$    3,652,000.00

North Valley & Sierra

$    3,984,000.00

Bay Area

$    8,300,000.00

South Bay & Central Coast

$    6,640,000.00

Central Valley

$  10,624,000.00

Total

$  33,200,000.00

Energy Savings Programs:

  • PG&E's Energy Efficiency Financing Program offers 0% loans for replacing old and worn-out equipment with more energy-efficient models.
  • Simplified Savings Program supports PG&E's smallest business customer with no-cost energy solutions that may provide immediate bill savings. This newly launched PG&E program is implemented by Resource Innovations.
  • NetOne Program offers businesses custom energy efficiency solutions, cost savings and post-installation support via our energy efficiency implementation partner, Ecology Action.
  • Agriculture Energy Savings Action Plan Program offers energy efficiency measures with comprehensive support including technical assistance, flexible incentives, multiple financing options, and analytics. This PG&E program is implemented by TRC Companies.

Energy Management Support and Incentives:

  • Small Business Opportunities Program offers free on-site audits and coaching to help most vulnerable businesses recover quickly after the long-lasting impact of COVID-19. This program is managed and implemented by PG&E's contracted partner, Willdan.
  • PG&E's Demand Response Programs can help businesses earn financial rewards, lower peak energy use, and maintain grid reliability for their communities.
  • PG&E's Business Energy Action Guide provides easy access to energy efficiency programs tailored to your industry and unique needs.

About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

SOURCE Pacific Gas and Electric Company

