PGE outlines progress and purpose in 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance report

Report shares PGE's progress in delivering reliable, affordable, accessible energy services while leading the transition to a clean energy future.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric (PGE) released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, the annual report that showcases PGE's progress to support resilient energy ecosystems, thriving communities and teams and ethical governance.

PGE is committed to a future in which everyone can thrive. This year's report outlines the company's ongoing and meaningful engagement with communities and stakeholders to find equitable solutions to a clean energy future and investments in the workforce of the future. It details the variety of ways PGE is fostering the safety and success of employees, who in turn give back to their communities.

"We consider the impacts of our decisions in everything we do - how we manage our business, maintain our parks, restore wildlife and engage with our customers," said Kristen Sheeran, PGE's Senior Director of Policy, Planning and Sustainability. "We remain committed to the needs of our diverse customers and communities as we lead the clean energy transition in Oregon."

Among the many focus areas the report covers, highlights include:

The addition of 475 megawatts of battery storage which, combined with hydropower, enhances reliability for customers.

Secured several federal grants to invest in transmission networks and benefit customer reliability, including $250 million the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and PGE were awarded to upgrade the Bethel Round Butte transmission line.

Filed an Inaugural Clean Energy Plan with the Integrated Resource Plan, setting a comprehensive roadmap of PGE's path to meeting our 2030 goals.

The ongoing protection of more than 11,000 acres of conservation lands.

Record fish returns, including more than 25,000 adult salmon and steelhead returning to the North Fork Dam on the Clackamas River, the third consecutive year of record coho salmon returns.

Creation of the Community Benefits and Impacts Advisory Group to consult on decision making that impacts people in PGE's service area, including low-income and historically underserved communities.

Employees and retirees completed over 23,000 volunteer hours. Total charitable giving from the Company, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation exceeded $4.6 million .

To view the full ESG Report visit portlandgeneral.com/sustainability. Additional 2023 information can be found in PGE's Proxy and Annual Report.

About Portland General Electric Company:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is an integrated energy company that generates, transmits and distributes electricity to over 930,000 customers serving an area of 1.9 million Oregonians. For more than 130 years, Portland General Electric (PGE) has powered social progress, delivering safe, affordable, reliable and increasingly clean electricity while working to transform energy systems to meet evolving customer needs. PGE customers have set the standard for prioritizing clean energy with the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the country. PGE is committed to reducing emissions from its retail power supply by 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2040. PGE is recognized by the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the company's commitment to creating a more equal, inclusive workplace. In 2023, PGE employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated nearly $4.6 million and volunteered over 23,000 volunteer hours to more than 400 nonprofit organizations.

