PG&E Using Nextdoor To Share Critical Safety And Preparedness Updates With Customers And Communities

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Gas and Electric Company and Nextdoor, the world's largest social network for the neighborhood ( nextdoor.com ), announced today that PG&E will use Nextdoor's newly launched Service Provider Platform to communicate hyperlocal safety and preparedness information in Nextdoor neighborhoods across all of PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California.

"Keeping our customer and communities safe is our most important responsibility, and we are committed to communicating with our local neighborhoods and communities to help get them the right information at the right time," said Keith Stephens, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Chief Communications Officer for PG&E. "Nextdoor provides another important channel for PG&E to share information at the local level, especially to help people prepare for extreme weather that could pose a safety risk any time of year."

"Neighbors every day turn to Nextdoor to find trusted, useful, and relevant local information and, during natural disasters or times of emergency, Nextdoor is often the primary way for neighbors to get prepared, stay informed and communicate with others. Having easy access to relevant safety information is crucial in building stronger and safer communities," said Jenny Mayfield, Head of Communications for Nextdoor.

With Nextdoor, residents create private neighborhood websites to share information, including neighborhood public safety issues, community events and activities, recommendations for local businesses and service providers, and for-sale and free items. PG&E will be able to post information, such as public safety issues, planned outages, scheduled maintenance, and community events on Nextdoor neighborhood websites within the regions it serves.

Nextdoor is free for residents. Each neighborhood has its own private Nextdoor neighborhood website, accessible only to residents of that neighborhood. Through this agreement, PG&E can post safety-focused messages, but will not be able to access residents' websites, contact information or other content. All members must verify that they live within the neighborhood before joining Nextdoor. Information shared on Nextdoor is password protected and cannot be accessed by Google or other search engines.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for the neighborhood. Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 245,000 neighborhoods around the world in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Australia, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Axel Springer and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

