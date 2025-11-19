pgEdge Announces pgEdge Control Plane for Simplified Management and Orchestration of PostgreSQL Databases

Built for High Availability, Multi-Region Deployments, and Always-On Operations

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- pgEdge , the leading open source enterprise Postgres company, today announced the release of pgEdge Control Plane, a distributed application designed to simplify the management and orchestration of PostgreSQL databases. Control Plane provides a declarative API for defining, deploying, and updating databases across multiple hosts, making it easier for organizations to deploy and manage Postgres, whether they're running single region or globally distributed deployments.

Built for both pgEdge Enterprise Postgres and pgEdge Distributed Postgres , Control Plane addresses the growing need for consistent database management across VMs and bare metal hosts. With its "works by default" philosophy, pgEdge Control Plane enables users to focus on building applications on top of Postgres rather than managing database infrastructure.

pgEdge has collaborated with its customers and community to deliver Control Plane with a comprehensive set of features designed to streamline PostgreSQL operations:

Consistent Database Management: Control Plane provides a declarative approach to database deployment and configuration, ensuring consistency across all Postgres instances. Users can define their desired database state once and apply it reliably across their infrastructure using a unified API, eliminating configuration drift and manual errors. Transparency of operations provide visibility into ongoing deployments for easy introspection.

High Availability and Resilience: Control Plane is built for high availability through support for read replicas and automated failover, ensuring applications remain online even during maintenance or unexpected disruptions. For organizations operating across multiple regions, Control Plane can also leverage distributed capabilities powered by Spock , enabling active-active PostgreSQL deployments that maintain availability and reduce single points of failure across geographic boundaries and even cloud providers for a multi-cloud or hybrid deployments

Seamless Migration from Single-Region to Distributed: Organizations can start with a single-region deployment and easily scale to a multi-region distributed architecture without rebuilding their infrastructure or modifying their applications. This flexibility allows businesses to grow their database footprint in response to changing requirements without costly re-platforming.

Immutable Infrastructure Support: Control Plane enables immutable infrastructure patterns by making it easy to replace hosts running PostgreSQL instances rather than updating them in place. By deploying newly updated hosts and seamlessly shifting database workloads to them, teams can roll out updates and security fixes with minimal risk and no downtime for applications.

Automated Backup and Restore: With continuous archiving and built-in scheduling capabilities, Control Plane ensures that critical data is protected with regular automated backups. Control Plane simplifies disaster recovery with streamlined restore operations, giving organizations peace of mind and meeting compliance requirements.

Zero Downtime Maintenance : Control Plane enables seamless expansion and upgrading of distributed databases without service interruption. Organizations can add new nodes to their PostgreSQL deployment on-demand to handle increased workload or expand geographic coverage, or perform a rolling major version upgrade, all while maintaining continuous availability for applications and users.

Multi-Database Host Support: Perfect for development, testing, and staging environments, Control Plane supports multiple PostgreSQL instances running on the same host. Teams can easily clone production databases for testing purposes, improving development velocity while optimizing infrastructure costs.

"Modern applications demand database infrastructure that is both reliable and flexible," said David Mitchell, CEO of pgEdge. "Control Plane delivers on this promise by providing a unified management layer for PostgreSQL that works equally well for single region deployments and globally distributed architectures. Organizations can start simple and scale confidently, all while maintaining the operational consistency that enterprise workloads require."

"Control Plane represents a significant step forward in making enterprise PostgreSQL accessible to more organizations," said Dave Page, VP of Engineering at pgEdge and PostgreSQL Core Team member. "By abstracting away the complexity of database orchestration while preserving full PostgreSQL compatibility, we're enabling teams to focus on what matters most—building great applications on the world's most advanced open source database."

Availability

pgEdge Control Plane is available now for both pgEdge Enterprise Postgres and pgEdge Distributed Postgres customers. The platform is fully open source and supports deployment on VMs and bare metal hosts across major cloud providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, as well as on-premises and hybrid environments. Control Plane is included with all paid pgEdge subscriptions, which feature 24x7x365 enterprise support.

For more information and to get started, visit www.pgedge.com/get-started or access the documentation at https://docs.pgedge.com/control-plane .

About pgEdge

pgEdge, the leading open source enterprise Postgres company, is on a mission to make it easy for developers to build and deploy highly scalable and distributed database applications across global networks. Founded by industry veterans with decades of both core and advanced PostgreSQL expertise, pgEdge is headquartered in Northern Virginia. Its customers include prominent enterprises such as Bertelsmann, Qube RT, Jobot, European Parliament, and several U.S. government agencies. pgEdge's investors include Akamai Technologies, Inc., Qube RT, Rally Ventures, Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Sand Hill East. For more information, visit www.pgedge.com .

