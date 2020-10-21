PGi Bolsters Its Global Leadership Team

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a virtual events and meetings company, announced two executive appointments to help drive its global growth and expansion in the dynamic virtual events and collaboration market. Effective immediately, Vipin Tyagi has been appointed chief technology officer (CTO) and executive vice president (EVP) of strategic relationships, and Craig Kirksey has been promoted to Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Mr. Tyagi is an accomplished innovation and business leader within the information and communications technology (ICT) industry. At PGi, Mr. Tyagi will be responsible for accelerating PGi's virtual events technology that inspires and connects audiences worldwide. With more than 35 years of related experience, he has spent his career working at the frontier of telecom technology. Succeeding Pat Harper as CTO, Mr. Tyagi reports directly to Rick Mace, CEO, and will be based in India.

Mr. Kirksey is a seasoned senior information technology (IT) executive with more than 30 years of IT-related experience. He has a well-established track record in identifying business problems and developing comprehensive solutions by utilizing strategic technologies, implementing IT best practices, and enabling organizational change. Mr. Kirksey reports directly to Rick Mace, CEO, and will be based in Atlanta. As CIO, he is responsible for the systems and technologies utilized to operate PGi, providing a seamless customer experience for its virtual event and meeting technology capabilities.

"I look forward to leveraging Vipin's and Crag's individual yet complementary strengths as we continue to focus on helping businesses everywhere connect and communicate," said Rick Mace, PGi CEO. "Vipin's proven ability to turnaround, transform and accelerate businesses through technology and Craig's commitment to accountability coupled with his IT acumen are exactly what PGi needs as we enter the next phase of our transformation."

For nearly 30 years, PGi has met the ever-evolving challenges of how enterprises connect, collaborate and meet worldwide. PGi continues to redefine virtual events and remote working, delivering advanced, impactful online experiences that inspire and connect audiences worldwide. More recently, companies of every size and in every sector have turned to PGi's trusted solutions, leading to record-breaking usage and demand for its virtual events expertise in 2020.

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides businesses with secure, professional technology that inspires and connects audiences worldwide. Through its cloud-based and feature-rich video conferencing and webcast technology, PGi empowers virtual events that enable the future of work.

To learn more visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE PGi

Related Links

www.pgi.com

