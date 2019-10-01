PGI Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against PacBio

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Personal Genomics Taiwan, Inc. ("PGI"), today announced that it has filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ("PacBio"). The complaint asserts that PacBio's Sequel and Sequel II, as well as related commercialization activities by PacBio, infringe one or more claims of U.S. Patent No. 7,767,441 (the "'441 patent"), owned by PGI.

The '441 patent, entitled "Bioassay system including optical detection apparatuses, and method for detecting biomolecules," was issued on August 3, 2010 and covers novel apparatuses and methods for detecting biomolecules, including uses in DNA sequencing.

"PacBio has long been aware of the '441 patent and chose to make and sell products incorporating the '441 patented technology without authorization," said Dr. Johnsee Lee, CEO of PGI. "In order to protect our intellectual property from infringement, we are taking legal action against PacBio."

PGI is represented in this action by Irell & Manella LLP and Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell LLP.

About Personal Genomics Taiwan, Inc.

PGI is a research and development company focused on developing next generation sequencing technology, specifically in the field of single-molecule sequencing using semiconductor sensors instead of conventional optical tools. PGI was founded in September 2010 as a spinoff from Industrial Technology Research Institute ("ITRI"). More information is available at www.personalgx.com.

