PGi Unveils Audio Integration Capabilities to Enhance Existing Virtual Meetings

ATLANTA, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PGi, a virtual events and meetings company, today announced the launch of PGiConnect®, a new brand that provides best-in-class, intelligent audio communication solutions that enhance virtual meeting experiences for businesses of all types and sizes.

With a majority of office based workers still working remotely due to the pandemic, many rely on their VoIP connections to communicate during virtual meetings. With increased bandwidth on home networks leading to spotty Wi-Fi and connectivity challenges, audio quality can suffer and cause miscommunication or unnecessary distractions during virtual meetings.

PGi has applied its 30-year heritage in high-quality audio and video communications to develop PGiConnect®. The aim of launching this new brand is to offer solutions and products that enhance the experience of business communications. Not only providing collaboration platforms, but integrated audio solutions that enhance customers current offerings – PGiConnect® aims to help everyone connect better.

Poor audio connections negatively affect productivity and can hinder or even prevent a virtual meeting from taking place. PGiConnect® delivers high-quality audio connections, enabling companies to deliver a superior end-user experience, including smoother communication, enhanced collaboration, reduced stress and increased performance.

The first PGiConnect® offering is designed to integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Teams. This offering enables a high-quality audio experience using the established PGi audio network to dial in via PSTN to your Microsoft Teams meeting on a variable rate plan. With Outlook scheduling and plug-in capabilities for Windows, Mac and browser access. PGiConnect® will allow end-users to use high quality audio to join a Microsoft Teams meeting in seconds, whether in the office or on the go and ensures maximum uptime and unmatched audio reliability. PGiConnect® will extend its integration capabilities across other virtual meeting platforms in the future and will be closely followed by the launch of its cloud bridging product.

PGiConnect® enables customers to:

Integrate with high-quality, secure, scalable, and cloud-based global collaboration and conferencing solutions.

Reap the benefits of global scalability and a flexible platform for cost-savings with local, toll-free local and international dial-in numbers as well as 24/7 customer support.

Access to new and advanced services that enhance the end-user meeting experience.

"We've helped people, enterprises and teams connect virtually for 30 years, and PGiConnect® builds on our heritage and infrastructure to enable customers to deliver high-quality audio experiences across any collaboration platform," said Andrew Jones, Senior Vice President, Audio Business. "PGiConnect® will enhance any business communication experience, providing best-in-class, intelligent audio communication solutions that stand alone or, more importantly, enrich others."

About Premiere Global Services, Inc. | PGi

PGi provides businesses with secure, professional technology that inspires and connects audiences worldwide. Through its cloud-based and feature-rich video conferencing and webcast technology, PGi empowers virtual events that enable the future of work.

To learn more, visit pgi.com, or follow PGi on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About PGiConnect®

PGiConnect® is the newest brand to come out of PGi. Its focus is on developing innovative, next generation audio collaboration solutions. PGiConnect® provides best in class, intelligent audio infrastructures that enhance the experience of business communications. PGiConnect® has deployed a global cloud-native conferencing infrastructure and securely runs over 275 million call minutes per month. To find out more about PGiConnect®, please visit www.pgiconnect.com

