PGLS Ranks No. 461 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

Among America's Fastest Growing Companies, PGLS Ranks No. 461 Overall and No. 40 in the Business Products and Services Industry

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that PGLS ranked in the top ten percent at No. 461 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Some of the most well-known businesses in the world gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. With more than 1300% growth, PGLS ranked No. 40 in the business products and services industry and No. 14 in Virginia.

PGLS Ranks 461 on Inc. 5000 List

"It is an incredible honor to be represented on the Inc. 5000 list. Although this recognition represents years of hard work and dedication, it also marks the beginning of a new chapter for our company. Our team's dedication to our mission inspires innovation, facilitates growth, and empowers us to help to bridge communication gaps around the world every day." —Mohamed Hussein, PGLS CEO

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Founded by CEO, Mohamed Hussein, in 2013, Piedmont Global Language Solutions (PGLS) is a minority-owned Language Services Provider (LSP) dedicated to advancing the global mission and interests of its partner businesses and institutions. PGLS is a leading provider of comprehensive multilingual translation, interpretation, and language training solutions in over 200 languages and dialects. Headquartered in the Washington D.C. area with team members spanning nine time zones and five continents, PGLS embodies a passion for language and a commitment to excellence.

Learn more about PGLS at pglsinc.com. Learn more about Inc and Inc. 5000 at www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

Michelle Britt

Digital Marketing Manager

Piedmont Global Language Solutions

(703) 691-6180 ext. 735

[email protected]

SOURCE PGLS