PGP Acted as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Golden Gate Urology in Its Transaction with Unio Specialty Care

Transaction highlights continued investor appetite for scaled, high quality, independent physician groups

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking & M&A advisory firm, today announced it served as exclusive financial advisor to Golden Gate Urology ("Golden Gate") in its partnership with Unio Specialty Care ("Unio"), a portfolio company of Triton Pacific Capital Partners. The transaction marks PGP's 10th completed urology engagement, further reinforcing the firm's longstanding expertise and position as a leading advisor to independent urology groups pursuing strategic partnerships, recapitalizations, and liquidity events.

PGP Advised Golden Gate Urology in Its Transaction with Unio Specialty Care.

The transaction confirms the continued interest among private equity firms and strategic buyers in high-quality urology practices, including those operating in highly regulated states such as California.

Dr. Daniel Oberlin, Urologist and Partner at Golden Gate, commented on working with Physician Growth Partners throughout the transaction process: "Robert and the PGP team brought a rare combination of deep industry knowledge, strategic judgment, responsiveness, and genuine commitment to our physicians and our long-term goals. They understood the nuances of our practice, created a highly competitive process, and guided us through every stage of a complex transaction with confidence and professionalism. PGP was an indispensable partner in helping us identify the right organization, negotiate an outstanding outcome, and successfully reach the finish line. I would recommend Robert and the PGP team without hesitation to any physician group considering strategic partnership options."

"Over the past decade, we've had the privilege of advising some of the country's leading independent urology groups," said Robert Aprill, Partner at PGP. "Urology continues to benefit from favorable demographic trends, increasing demand for ancillary services, and a growing need for scale. Golden Gate Urology exemplifies the type of physician-led organization that continues to attract significant interest from strategic and financial partners."

Aprill added, "This transaction is also an important reminder that exceptional physician groups can achieve outstanding outcomes regardless of geography. California remains one of the nation's largest and most attractive healthcare markets. While the regulatory environment can make transactions more complex, sophisticated investors continue to seek market-leading practices with strong clinical reputations and growth potential."

About Golden Gate Urology

Golden Gate Urology is a private urology practice serving patients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, with 13 physicians practicing across six locations. The group provides comprehensive evaluation and treatment for a wide range of urologic conditions using advanced diagnostic and surgical techniques. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.goldengateurology.com.

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology, and Radiation Oncology services to over 500,000 patients annually in California. With more than 57 practice locations and over 180 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care is a leading practice for independent, community-based physicians. For more information, visit www.uniospecialtycare.com.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

PGP is a nationally recognized investment bank exclusively focused on healthcare. With over 90 completed transactions, PGP advises healthcare services organizations nationwide across five core sectors: Physician Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Dental Services, Post-Acute & Behavioral Health, and Healthcare Support & Outsourced Services. Our core focus is advising healthcare groups pursuing a merger, acquisition, recapitalization, or full transaction sale.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners