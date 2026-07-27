PGP Welcomes Steven Grassa as Managing Director to Deepen Healthcare Services Coverage

Veteran Dealmaker Brings a Decade of Healthcare Services Expertise to Growing Investment Banking Platform

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm exclusively focused on sell-side M&A advisory, today announced the addition of Steven Grassa as Managing Director in its Boston office. Grassa joins PGP from Provident Healthcare Partners, where he spent the last decade advising healthcare services companies across a broad range of multi-site healthcare verticals.

Steven Grassa, Managing Director, on joining Physician Growth Partners (PGP).

The appointment marks another significant step in PGP's expansion and further solidifies the firm's position as a leading investment bank in physician practice M&A and the broader healthcare services sector. Coinciding with Grassa's arrival, PGP's Boston team will double its office footprint this August, reflecting the firm's expanding client base, growing headcount, and continued investment in its Boston presence.

"Steven is an exceptionally accomplished healthcare services dealmaker, and we're thrilled to welcome him to PGP," said Michael Kroin, Managing Partner of PGP. "His decision to join our firm reflects the momentum we're building and our continued commitment to being a leading investment banking partner in healthcare services M&A. Having advised on more than 90 transactions in the last 8 years across five major healthcare sectors, we understand the opportunities and challenges facing founders, owners, and operators. Steven's experience will deepen our expertise, expand our physician practice and healthcare services coverage, and help us continue delivering thoughtful, high-quality advice to clients across the market."

Prior to joining PGP, Grassa spent 10 years at Provident, where he helped lead more than $1 billion in healthcare M&A transactions across the behavioral health and physician practice management sectors. His experience includes private equity and strategic transactions, growth equity, M&A advisory, and strategic advisory. He is widely regarded as a trusted advisor to healthcare founders, owners, and operators navigating complex sale processes, capital raises, and strategic transactions.

"I have followed PGP's growth for some time and have been impressed by the differentiated platform the firm has built within healthcare investment banking," said Grassa. "PGP's strong transaction record, trusted reputation, and talented team made joining the firm a natural decision. I look forward to bringing my experience in healthcare services M&A to support founders, private equity firms, and operators as they evaluate strategic opportunities and navigate important transactions across some of the industry's most dynamic sectors."

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising healthcare organizations in recapitalizations, mergers & acquisitions, and sales to private equity and strategic acquirers. The firm advises founders, physicians, and operators across five core sectors: Physician Services, Dental Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Post-Acute & Behavioral Care, and Healthcare Support & Outsourced Services. With 90+ closed transactions and deep sector expertise, PGP helps founders and healthcare operators maximize value at every stage of their strategic journey.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners