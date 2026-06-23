PGP Advises Lakeshore Ear, Nose, Throat Center on its Strategic Partnership with Align ENT + Allergy

Partnership Expands Access to Comprehensive ENT Care Across Southeast Michigan

BOSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it advised Lakeshore Ear, Nose, Throat Center ("Lakeshore ENT") in the group's partnership with Align ENT + Allergy, a portfolio company of Zenyth Partners. The transaction closed on March 25, 2026.

Lakeshore ENT is a leading Southeast Michigan otolaryngology practice consisting of fourteen physicians across six locations. The practice offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for a wide range of ENT conditions, including hearing loss, allergies, voice and swallowing disorders, and sleep-related issues.

"PGP was instrumental in helping us evaluate our strategic options and navigate every stage of the process – from initial valuation through negotiations and closing," said Dr. Adam Rubin, President of Lakeshore ENT. "Their expertise made a complex transaction feel seamless. Our partnership with Align ENT + Allergy is a natural fit that allows us to stay focused on delivering high-quality patient care while positioning the practice for continued growth. We would highly recommend PGP to other independent physician groups at an inflection point as they consider their next chapter."

Robert Aprill, Partner at PGP, added: "Lakeshore ENT has built an impressive reputation grounded in clinical quality, operational strength, and trusted physician leadership. We are proud to have helped the group identify a partner in Align ENT + Allergy that can provide the resources and strategic support needed for its next chapter."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to Lakeshore ENT throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

About Lakeshore Ear, Nose, Throat Center

Lakeshore ENT is a leading, multi-specialty otolaryngology practice serving patients across Southeast Michigan. The practice's team of experienced physicians and allied health professionals provides comprehensive care spanning ear, nose, throat, allergy, hearing, balance, voice, sleep, and facial plastic surgery services.

About Align ENT + Allergy

Align ENT + Allergy is a management services organization supporting a community of physician-led ENT and allergy practices across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Michigan, and Ohio. Align partners with leading regional groups to expand patient access to comprehensive ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology care close to home; to advance clinical quality through experienced physicians, shared best practices, and academic engagement; and to strengthen the long-term viability of independent specialty medicine. Through a true partnership model, Align provides comprehensive practice management services while partners retain local clinical leadership, allowing physicians to focus on patient care within the communities they serve. For more information, visit AlignENTA.com.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising healthcare organizations in recapitalizations, mergers & acquisitions, and sales to private equity and strategic acquirers. The firm advises founders, physicians, and operators across five core sectors: Physician Services, Dental Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Post-Acute & Behavioral Care, and Healthcare Support & Tech-Enabled Services. With 80+ closed transactions and deep sector expertise, PGP helps founders and healthcare operators maximize value at every stage of their strategic journey.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners