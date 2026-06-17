Physician Growth Partners Advises Michigan Ear Institute on its Strategic Partnership with Align ENT & Allergy

Partnership Expands Access to Specialized Ear, Hearing, and Balance Care Across the Region

CHICAGO, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP"), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, is pleased to announce it advised Michigan Ear Institute ("MEI") in the group's partnership with Align ENT & Allergy, a portfolio company of Zenyth Partners. The transaction closed on March 25, 2026.

Entrance to one of four Michigan Ear Institute clinics.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, MEI has become a leading provider of specialized ear, hearing, and balance care, serving patients across four locations in Michigan and Ohio. The practice combines clinical expertise with ongoing research, offering advanced diagnostic and treatment options spanning routine concerns through complex conditions, including hearing loss, dizziness, and skull base surgery.

Dr. Robert Hong, Adult & Pediatric Neurotologist and Partner at Michigan Ear Institute, commented on working with Physician Growth Partners: "PGP did an excellent job guiding us through our transaction. It was a long and complex process, and their team provided steady, thoughtful guidance at every stage. Their insight, strategic perspective, and ability to navigate challenges were instrumental in achieving an outstanding outcome. We are grateful to have had PGP in our corner and would highly recommend them to other physicians considering a similar journey."

"It was a privilege to advise MEI's shareholders on this milestone partnership," said Michael Kroin, Managing Partner at PGP. "MEI has built a leading platform in the ENT space driven by strong physician leadership and a commitment to patient care. This partnership aligns the group with a partner well-positioned to support its next phase of growth."

PGP acted as the exclusive advisor to MEI throughout the evaluation, negotiation, and execution of the transaction.

About Michigan Ear Institute

Michigan Ear Institute is a leading specialty practice focused on the diagnosis and treatment of hearing, balance, facial nerve, and skull base disorders. The practice's team of nationally recognized physicians and audiologists provides advanced medical and surgical care across a broad range of complex otologic and neurotologic conditions for both adult and pediatric patients.

About Align ENT & Allergy

Align ENT & Allergy is a physician-led management services organization (MSO) that partners with independent ENT, allergy, audiology, and related specialty practices to provide strategic, operational, and administrative support while preserving local clinical autonomy. Founded in 2022 and backed by Zenyth Partners, Align is focused on building a leading community of physician-led ENT and allergy practices through a true partnership model that helps providers protect, improve, and grow their practices while continuing to deliver high-quality, personalized care in their local communities.

About Physician Growth Partners (PGP)

Physician Growth Partners (PGP) is an investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising healthcare organizations in recapitalizations, mergers & acquisitions, and sales to private equity and strategic acquirers. The firm advises founders, physicians, and operators across five core sectors: Physician Services, Dental Services, Outpatient & Ambulatory Care, Post-Acute & Behavioral Care, and Healthcare Support & Tech-Enabled Services. With 80+ closed transactions and deep sector expertise, PGP helps founders and healthcare operators maximize value at every stage of their strategic journey.

For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com or contact us at [email protected]

SOURCE Physician Growth Partners