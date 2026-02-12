P&G'S THE NATIVE BRAND LAUNCHES FEATURE-LENGTH "MICROSOAP" TITLED "THE GOLDEN PEAR AFFAIR" AVAILABLE ONLINE NOW, MARKING A NEW CHAPTER IN P&G'S LEGACY OF SOAP STORYTELLING

Reinventing the classic soap opera for today's social audiences, The Golden Pear Affair unfolds across 55 short-form episodes totaling just under 80 minutes—equivalent in length and narrative scope to a feature ﬁlm. Individual episodes range from 60 seconds to 2 minutes and 45 seconds, blending fast-paced storytelling, romance, and cliffhangers into a bingeable, swipe-native viewing experience.

The microsoap's plot centers on a mystery related to an international jewelry heist and a missing sister, weaving together themes of self-discovery, desire, and transformation through a globe-spanning romantic adventure. The series stars microdrama favorites Nick Ritacco, Aloyna Real, and Cody Sean Morgan, each bringing a devoted fan base to the project, helping drive discovery across social platforms.

The series thoughtfully weaves in Native's newest limited edition collection - Global Flavors - featuring fragrances inspired by locations from around the globe. These scents and Native's commitment to clean formulas, inspired the ﬁlm's overall plot line and key moments taking viewers on a whirlwind romantic adventure.

Audiences can view the trailer and the ﬁrst ﬁve episodes for free on Native's YouTube channel and across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and additional social platforms. The full series and ofﬁcial trailer are now live on thegoldenpearaffair.com . After the initial episodes, audiences are directed to thegoldenpearaffair.com, where they can unlock the remaining chapters of the story.

The full series is available for $9.99, with individual episodes also available for purchase. Fans visiting the site can participate in Native brand promotions, earning coins that can be applied toward unlocking additional episodes—further blending entertainment, engagement, and brand experience.

To support the launch, the cast will promote the series across their personal social platforms, directing fans to the site and encouraging continued viewing as the story unfolds. The Golden Pear Affair represents a new model for brand-led entertainment—one that fuses premium storytelling, social-native formats, and commerce into a single, immersive experience.

This launch marks continued evolution of the format, building on P&G's deep heritage in soap operas dating back to the 1930s. The Golden Pear Affair modernizes that legacy, translating serialized storytelling into a bold new format designed speciﬁcally for vertical video and social-ﬁrst distribution.

"From Native's point of view we wanted to bring our new limited edition Global Flavors collection to life in a dynamic, experiential way for consumers and this microsoap was the perfect format to showcase how the right scent and clean ingredients can be transformative. We can't wait for viewers to spot the fun nods to the collection woven throughout the storyline and experience the adventurous scents of the collection for themselves."

– Chris Talbott, CEO, Native

"Native & P&G are proving that branded storytelling can be character-ﬁrst, audience-driven, and creatively impactful — without compromising the story."

– Nick Ritacco

"What excited me about The Golden Pear Affair was getting to play a woman who isn't waiting to be saved. Pixie USA and Native are creating stories where female characters are proactive, intelligent, and in control of their own choices. That kind of representation matters— especially when it's supported by brands that genuinely believe in empowering women."

– Alyona Real

About Native

Founded in 2015, Native is a personal care company that makes clean and effective products from naturally derived ingredients, including deodorant, body wash, body lotion, hand soap, toothpaste, shampoo, and conditioner. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on TikTok , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About P&G Studios

P&G Studios develops and produces powerful stories and compelling narratives, to foster relevant connections where P&G brands ﬁt naturally. P&G Studios has been a driving force behind projects like Beyond the Gates (CBS), Culture of Winning: Polynesian Football Pride (Tubi), Oscar ® Shortlisted Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker (Paramount+), A Radical Act: Renee Montgomery (Roku), Fair Play (Hulu), TIME Women of the Year, the powerful Queen Collective Films (BET), and the launch of the Seneca Women's Podcast Network. P&G Studios, in addition to being one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, is one of the many innovative ways the Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) serves consumers around the world. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

About dentsu Entertainment

Dentsu Entertainment is the specialist entertainment division of dentsu, and part of the global dentsu Sports & Entertainment practice. Dedicated to developing, ﬁnancing, producing, and marketing content that creates cultural connections, dentsu entertainment delivers value for audiences, rights holders and brand partners. Its work spans ﬁlm, TV, anime, gaming, and emerging formats, leveraging innovative commercial models and global creative expertise to shape stories that drive the cultural conversation and resonate across platforms.

Current slate highlights include The Angry Birds Movie: 3 (with Rovio, Flywheel Media, and Paramount Pictures) – releasing January 2027; and Ball Games – an all-new animated feature in partnership with PGA of America and producer John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Angry Birds Movie).

These projects reﬂect dentsu's commitment to IP investment and entertainment innovation, connecting fans of world-class content to the brands they love.

About dentsu

Dentsu is an integrated growth and transformation partner to the world's leading organizations. Founded in 1901 in Tokyo, Japan, and now present in approximately 120 countries and regions, it has a proven track record of nurturing and developing innovations, combining the talents of its global network of leadership brands to develop impactful and integrated growth solutions for clients. Dentsu delivers end-to-end experience transformation (EX) by integrating its services across Media, CXM and Creative, while its business transformation (BX) mindset pushes the boundaries of transformation and sustainable growth for brands, people and society.

Dentsu, Innovating to Impact.

Find out more: www.dentsu.com / www.group.dentsu.com

ABOUT PIXIE USA

Founded in 2025, Pixie USA is a micro-drama studio focused on brand-safe, serialized mobile entertainment. Pixie develops, produces, and distributes micro-dramas that embed brands directly into the story—and designs mobile-ﬁrst platforms that turn recurring audience engagement into measurable product demand.

Pixie USA was founded by producer Jonas Barnes, an Original Film alum whose credits include Fast & Furious, SWAT, and Sonic the Hedgehog. Drawing on decades of experience in ﬁlm, television, and digital marketing, Pixie USA combines Hollywood-level production with mobile-native distribution strategies designed to keep brands top of mind at the moment of purchase.

www.pixieusa.com

