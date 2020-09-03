PGT Services LLC Becomes New Company, Independent of PGT Trucking Inc.

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a leader in the transportation industry, is pleased to announce the formation of PGT Services LLC as a separate and independent company. PGT Services will provide freight management services to customers in a wide range of industries. The new company has raised investment capital from an independent group of shareholders, as well as from PGT Trucking Inc. PGT Services began independent operations on September 1, 2020.

PGT Services will address a market need for customer-focused, asset light transportation with a differentiated knowledge of flatbed and specialized freight. PGT Services will benefit from pursuing its own strategy, drive substantial opportunities for growth, and extend its leadership position in open deck freight services.

"Personal customer relationships have been a fundamental cornerstone to the success of PGT for nearly four decades," said Pat Gallagher, Owner. "And it is with these principles that PGT Services will meet and exceed the demands of this ever-changing and fast-paced industry."

Barret Rea leads PGT Services as President. Rea was previously Chief Financial Officer of PGT Trucking where he had responsibility for Finance Administration & Accounting, Risk & Safety, Information Technology, and Freight Brokerage Operations. Prior to joining PGT Trucking in 2018, Rea was a senior investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch where he held the title of Managing Director.

Justin Burgh is Vice President of PGT Services. Prior, he served as Director of Services at PGT Trucking, managing the company's brokerage services division. Responsible for driving revenue and profitable growth, Burgh has 12 years of experience in transportation, including experience with supply chains of many Fortune 500 companies. Before joining PGT in early 2019, Burgh worked for JB Hunt Transport in Sales Executive and Director of Transportation roles.

"At PGT Services, we pride ourselves on unparalleled customer service, providing complete door-to-door shipping solutions," said Rea. "We are excited for this opportunity to grow our diverse transportation offerings across North America."

About PGT Services:

PGT Services LLC provides a portfolio of transportation solutions across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Built on quality customer service and personal relationships, PGT Services is focused on being the safest, most reliable transportation provider in the industry. With offices in Aliquippa and Sewickley, PA, PGT Services is dedicated to moving America, every day. For more information visit www.pgt-services.com.

